De’Aaron Fox has been ruled out of the Sacramento Kings’ game against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday, but it doesn’t look like there’s a reason to worry about his status moving forward.

After all, if it was up to Fox, he would have suit up in their showdown with Sacramento.

Kings head coach Mike Brown admitted as much as he spoke to reporters pregame. Brown noted that Fox wanted to play in the Monday meeting, but he decided to sit his star guard out, per Matt George of KXTV.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

That means Fox is feeling good enough to play, erasing any concern about a potentially serious injury. It also suggests that his absence is nothing more but a precautionary measure to keep him healthy, especially with the playoffs coming real soon.

De’Aaron Fox has been on a tear in the last nine contests he has played in, averaging 33.2 points on an incredible 56.1 percent shooting from the field. With that said, his absence in a home game is quite a bummer for the fans and a big blow to the Kings. Sacramento has climbed all the way up to the third seed in the West with the speedster leading the way.

Nonetheless, at least his absence isn’t expected to be a recurring issue. Fox should be available to play come Thursday against the New York Knicks, which should bode well for the team and the NBA since the said showdown is also a nationally televised game.