Mike Brown addressed his ejection and spoke on game officiating following the Sacramento Kings' loss to the Milwaukee Bucks

It was Dame Time on Sunday night at the Fiserv Forum. Behind a game-winning buzzer-beater from Damian Lillard, the Milwaukee Bucks prevailed in a tightly contested matchup. For the Sacramento Kings, however, it was a game to forget. Other than being on the losing end of a game-winner, Kings head coach Mike Brown was ejected during the 9:27 mark of the fourth period for confronting a referee.

Malik Monk had to hold Mike Brown back after he was ejected 😳 pic.twitter.com/KgFWnM5KDd — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

After the game, Brown sent NBA Twitter into a frenzy by going full Patrick Beverley and bringing out a laptop during the press conference to explain his ejection. The veteran coach was particularly upset about a shooting foul called on De'Aaron Fox.

“I just wanna show you guys why I got kicked out of the game,” Brown said while positioning the laptop for the cameras to see. “Right here, this is in the third quarter with 1:28 left. Fox barely puts his hand on Dame's hip. Okay, incidental contact. He didn't push him anything. He barely puts his hand there, and they give him (Lillard) three free throws.”

“Let me show you guys why I got kicked out.” Mike Brown held a film session for the media tonight 😂 (via @NBCSKings)pic.twitter.com/uHzzWKh5ps — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

Brown also lamented how, at the half, the Kings were only granted five free throws compared to the Bucks who had 19.

“To end the half at 19 to five, that's tough to deal with especially when you're getting told different interpretations on a rule,” Brown explained.

Mike Brown touches on the NBA forearm rule

The rule in question was the use of the forearm while playing defense, which Brown also touched on during his explanation. Brown spoke about how Domantas Sabonis was being called for fouls due to using his forearm on defense, despite allegedly being told by officials how the forearm can be positioned near the stomach area on defense as long as there's no extension.

Additionally, Brown also pointed out another instance in the game where Bucks guard Cameron Payne was not called for a foul despite his arm being hooked around Fox's.

“Now, watch this right here. Fox comes off a pick-and-roll. Cam Payne hooks his arm. He (Fox) almost falls…and there's no foul,” the Kings coach furthered.

Safe to say, Mike Brown will definitely stand up for his players and will even risk potential fines to prove his perceived inconsistencies in the officiating.