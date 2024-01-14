We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Sacramento Kings will continue their Midwest road trip heading to Minneapolis to face the Milwaukee Bucks. We're here to share our NBA odds series, make a Kings-Bucks prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.

The Kings lost 112-93 to the Philadelphia 76ers on Friday night. Initially, they trailed 29-21 after the first quarter. It was 65-46 at halftime, with the game looking lost. Unfortunately, they could not catch up. The Kings could not beat a Sixers team that did not have the services of Joel Embiid. Significantly, De'Aaron Fox led the way with 21 points while shooting 5 for 15. Keegan Murray also tallied 15 points. Additionally, Domantas Sabonis had 14 points and 12 rebounds.

Harrison Barnes struggled, scoring four points while shooting 1 for 4. Malik Monk added 15 points off the bench by going 5 for 17. Ultimately, the Kings shot just 33.7 percent from the field, including 21.7 percent from the triples. The Kings lost the board battle 54-46 and committed 16 turnovers.

The Bucks will be coming off a game at home against the Golden State Warriors. Substantially, having two games in a row at home lessens the impact of the back-to-back scenario, as they don't have to travel.

The Bucks lead the head-to-head series 96-58. Additionally, the Bucks swept the Kings last season. The Bucks defeated the Kings 133-124 in Sacramento and 126-113 at home. Amazingly, the Bucks have won 14 games in a row.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Bucks Odds

Sacramento Kings: +5 (-110)

Moneyline: +176

Milwaukee Bucks: -5 (-110)

Moneyline: -210

Over: 249 (-110)

Under: 249 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Bucks

Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin

How to Watch:

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are 6-3 when they have a rest advantage. Additionally, they are also 6-3 against the spread. The Kings are 4-3 as the road underdog. Likewise, they are 5-2 against the spread in this scenario. The Kings are currently 8-3 against nonconference opponents. Yet, they are also 6-5 against the spread against teams from the East.

Fox is their best player and will need to raise his game. Significantly, he is averaging 27.9 points and 5.8 assists per game. But the Kings also need to win the board battle. Ultimately, Sabonis can help as he is averaging 20.2 points and 12.7 rebounds per game. Murray has emerged as a great third option. So far, he is averaging 16.2 points per game. Barnes will need to do much better in this game than he did in the loss against the Sixers. Overall, he is averaging 10.9 points per game.

The Kings struggled to shoot against the Sixers. Unfortunately, shooting badly against a top contender is a bad idea and usually a recipe for disaster. The Kings will need to set the tone with their starters. Then, their bench players will need to pick up the slack.

The Kings will cover the spread if they can find open shots and take them while converting them. Next, they need to do everything they can to stop a high-octane offense that can score points in bunches.

Why The Bucks Could Cover The Spread

The Bucks are once again one of the best teams in the NBA. Somehow, they even do well when they have odds against them. The Bucks are 4-1 when they have no rest. Furthermore, they have 3-2 against the spread when they have no rest. The Bucks also are 10-1 when they have a rest disadvantage. However, they are slightly weaker against the spread, where they are 8-3. The Bucks are 17-3 when they are the home favorites (which is basically every home game). Yet, they are only 8-11-1 against the spread as the home favorite, implying many closer games than usual. The Bucks are 5-2 against Western Conference teams. However, they are 2-5 against the spread against teams from the West.

Giannis Antetokounmpo continues to be one of the best players in the game. Ultimately, he has earned the tag “The Greek Freak” and continues to do amazing things. Antetokounmpo produced 36 points and 10 rebounds in his one game against the Kings. Therefore, look for the Bucks to involve him again heavily. Damian Lillard used to play in the Western Conference, so he has a lot of experience playing against the Kings. So far, he has averaged 24.8 points and 7.8 assists in his career against the Kings. Khris Middleton has averaged 19.3 points and 5.1 rebounds in his career against the Kings. Meanwhile, Brook Lopez is looking to replicate his performance from last season, where he managed 20 points and 8.5 rebounds through two games against the Kings.

The Bucks will cover the spread if the core four continue to dominate. Then, they need to shut down Fox and Sabonis.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick

The Bucks are too good right now. However, the Kings are coming off a pathetic loss. While the Bucks protect their home court well, they also don't always cover the spread. Yes, they might win. But it does not mean they will cover. Expect the Kings to somehow find a way to cover.

Final Kings-Bucks Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings: +5 (-110)