Damian Lillard knows what time it is.

They don't call it Dame Time for nothing. Milwaukee Bucks superstar point guard Damian Lillard added to his ever-growing list of clutch heroics with a buzzer-beating game-winner 3-point shot against the Sacramento Kings at home Sunday night to save his team from the jaws of defeat.

Damian Lillard’s first buzzer beater in Milwaukee 😮‍💨⌚️pic.twitter.com/cgin67uKOA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) January 15, 2024

With the Bucks down by two points and with only ticks remaining in overtime, Lillard raced down the court and decided to take matters into his own hands. Everyone knew who was going to take the last shot for the Bucks. Even with the presence of two-time league Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo on the floor, it was always going to be Lillard who would get the final stab for Milwaukee. And of course, Lillard delivered the goods for his team, nailing the shot from behind the arc to give the Bucks a 143-142 victory.

DAMIAN LILLARD GAME WINNER ARE YOU KIDDING ME ⌚️pic.twitter.com/E82WQmSYe8 — Action Network (@ActionNetworkHQ) January 15, 2024

The Bucks just did everything possible to give that game away to the Kings. Inbounding to Giannis twice while also intentionally fouling up 3 in the final 30 seconds. Game looked lost in overtime. Then Damian Lillard did this… https://t.co/wc8wwA19fi pic.twitter.com/GzGE6AEvuu — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) January 15, 2024

DAMIAN LILLARD FOR THE WIN 🚨⌚️ pic.twitter.com/bJLRVh5OSr — NBA TV (@NBATV) January 15, 2024

Lillard finished the game with a team-high 29 points on 9-for-23 shooting from the field and 5-for-13 from behind the arc. He also knocked down all of his six attempts from the foul line. Antetokounmpo added 27 points, while Malik Beasley chipped in 23 points.

Lillard has established a reputation of being one of the most lethal performers when it matters the most in the NBA. There is a lengthy montage out there showing a seemingly endless stream of clips of Lillard delivering in the clutch, especially during his long stint with the Portland Trail Blazers. Now with the Bucks, Lillard is still that dangerous scorer his team can always rely on to get important, high-pressure buckets.