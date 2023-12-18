Will Mac McClung be in the Slam Dunk Contest again?

The NBA Slam Dunk Contest could have a familiar face competing early next year. Reigning champion Mac McClung, who is now a part of the Orlando Magic organization, has been invited to defend his crown, as reported by Shams Charania. McClung made headlines last season at the event for his eye-popping dunks.

When asked if he would pull out any new tricks if the invitation is accepted, McClung had this to say:

“Maybe a couple. I would definitely go to work on it & I'd make sure I put all the effort into coming with something that hasn't been seen before.”

When McClung won the competition last season, he was a member of the Sixers. Now, he's with the Magic and has been balling out for their G-League squad, the Osecola Magic. He's averaging 25.4 points, 6.3 assists, and 4.3 rebounds per game. But despite his brilliance in the competition, McClung has struggled to get much of a chance in the Association. Considering how loaded Orlando's backcourt is, it's hard to imagine Mac finding any minutes at the NBA level.

When McClung won the Slam Dunk Contest earlier this year, he became a bit of a G-League celebrity after putting on a show. He beat out the likes of Jericho Sims, Trey Murphy, and Kenyon Martin Jr. Considering McClung's impressive numbers with the G-League affiliate of the Magic, one could argue he deserves a shot to be a bench piece for Orlando, but it remains to be seen if that will happen.

For now, he'll mull this Slam Dunk Contest decision.