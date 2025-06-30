Since its inception in 1985, the numbered Air Jordan signature sneaker collection remains as one of the most successful ventures into footwear and fashion of all time. Since Nike made NBA legend Michael Jordan their poster child and eventually gave him his own subsidiary in Jordan Brand, the signature line has been going as strong as ever. Just recently, Jordan Brand unveiled the 40th signature sneaker in Michael Jordan's collection, the Air Jordan 40.

Jordan Brand has been known to release a brand new Air Jordan model each year since 1985 and 40 years later in 2025, they're on pace with their latest release. In following-up the popular Air Jordan 39 model, the Air Jordan 40 takes cues from previous silhouettes and creates a cohesive mash-up of several important elements.

Drawing from designs like the Air Jordan 3, 5, 12, and 14, we'll see specific aspects make the seamless transition to the new model. The shoes were unveiled at a Jordan Brand event just a week ago and we've since seen another colorway in the “Dusty Rose” surface.

Air Jordan 40

The new design of the latest Air Jordan 40 features cues from previous Air Jordan models, namely the tongue shape and padding of a Jordan 5, the midsole and structure of a Jordan 14, a back heel tab inspired by the Jordan 3, and a Jumpman along the toe as a nod to the Jordan 14.

The shoe arrives as a culmination of 40 years of innovation and the latest technology in basketball from Jordan Brand. The 40 is also their first-ever sneaker to include a dual cushioning system of Zoom X and a Zoom strobel board working in conjunction with one another. This offers added energy return while giving the wearer a comfortable ride.

The shoes first appeared in a simple white colorway with black and grey accents, but were later revealed in a second “Dusty Rose” colorway in a monochromatic and glossy finish. It seems as though Jordan Brand is steering in a new direction with their latest signature model, offering a design more tailored as a lifestyle sneaker while still incorporating all the newest technology their footwear arm has to offer.

The Air Jordan 40 is set to release on July 12, 2025 for a retail tag of $205. The shoes will come in adult sizing to start and will officially drop on Nike's Jordan Brand page. Expect a release on Nike SNKRS app as well given that these should be a wide and accessible release.

Do you think the newest Air Jordan sneaker is a hit or miss?