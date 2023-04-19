Sam DiGiovanni started at ClutchPoints as an associate editor in 2021 and became the site's Philadelphia 76ers beat reporter ahead of the 2022-23 season. He graduated from Marist College in May of 2022 and has written for TheKnicksWall.com and CenterFieldMarist.com in the past.

The Sacramento Kings and Golden State Warriors have captivated NBA fans with an intense first-round series. The Kings secured wins in the first two games of the series amid a controversy surrounding Draymond Green and Domantas Sabonis. The Warriors star stomping on the Kings star’s chest after he grabbed his foot has changed the course of the series due to a suspension and one potential absence in the next game.

Green has been suspended for Game 3 and Sabonis may also miss the game due to a sternum contusion. The Kings’ big man is listed as questionable and the team announced that he received two X-rays, according to James Ham of ESPN1320.

The Kings and Warriors’ games have been close so far, with Sacramento winning with final scores of 126-123 and 114-106. Green’s defense being absent from the Warriors’ side is not great for them as they look to slow down the best offense in the NBA, especially with Clutch Player of the Year De’Aaron Fox on Sacramento’s side.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Domantas Sabonis’ rebounding, passing and interior scoring have been huge for the Kings all season long, though. Should he not be able to play, the Kings’ spacing and ability to end defensive possessions will likely suffer.

While the Warriors’ inability to win on the road has been well-documented over the course of their season, they have also been very good at home. Even with Draymond Green out in Game 3, the Warriors should have a strong chance at taking their first win of the series at Chase Center on Thursday.