The Sacramento Kings, after their resounding 124-111 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, are deciding to open up a roster spot. According to James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento, the Kings are waiving Serbian big man Filip Petrusev not even a month after acquiring him from the Los Angeles Clippers in the fallout of the James Harden trade.

Petrusev has played a grand total of seven minutes for the Kings, with the 23-year old big man unable to carve out a role in the Kings frontcourt. Mike Brown has continued to roll with the likes of JaVale McGee and Sasha Vezenkov to fill in the bulk of the minutes behind Domantas Sabonis and Keegan Murray, and with the return of Trey Lyles (one of the best glue guys in the entire association), there simply would not have been room for Petrusev to crack the rotation barring a deluge of injuries.

The Kings took a chance on Filip Petrusev, sending some cash to the Clippers to try and unearth a rotation piece out of the Serbian international. But they're cutting bait on him after just 23 days, with Petrusev now on his way back to Europe as he is set to sign with Olympiacos of the Greek League.

At the moment, the Kings have 17 players, including the three they have on two-way deals. This opens up the possibility of converting Keon Ellis, a rookie who has earned himself a spot on Mike Brown's guard rotation over Davion Mitchell in recent weeks, from a two-way deal to a standard contract.