NBA Summer League got underway this weekend at the California Classic with one of the first matchups being between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Sacramento Kings. It was significant in the fact that it was Bronny James' NBA debut. But it was not James' who stole the show, it was undrafted free agent Adonis Arms who led the Kings to victory in their first NBA Summer League game of the offseason.

As per StatMuse, Adonis Arms led the Kings during their first Summer League game in points, rebounds and assists. The Kings defeated the Lakers, 108-94. During the win, Arms finished with 32 points, 11 rebounds, five assists, two steals and was +30. He shot 12-of-17 from the field and 7-of-8 from the free-throw line.

Arms went undrafted in the 2022 NBA Draft. Since then, he has yet to make an NBA roster. Arms has been in training camp wit the Denver Nuggets, Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies but has not been able to advance past preseason. He played Summer League with the Nuggets in 2022 and with the Brooklyn Nets in 2023.

Arms has spent the duration of his professional basketball career so far playing in the G League. During the 2022-23 season, Arms played for the Grand Rapids Gold, the affiliate of the Nuggets. Least season Arms played for the Memphis Hustle, the affiliate of the Grizzlies.

Kings could have a busy offseason amid NBA Summer League



Following the California Classic, the Kings will take their roster to the Las Vegas Summer League. It's possible that players like Adonis Arms could be in line for at least a two-way contract spot on the regular season roster.

Currently, the Kings have all three of their two-way contracts spots filled. Mason Jones is a carry-over from last season and they signed undrafted free agents Isaac Jones and Isaiah Crawford to two-way deals.

Last season, in addition to Jones, the Kings also had Jalen Slawson and Jordan Ford on two-way contracts. Both are unrestricted free agents after the Kings did not tender either player a qualifying offer. Ford is playing for the Kings team entry in Sacramento Summer League while Slawson will join the Detroit Pistons in Las Vegas.

But the Kings could still be in for a major offseason addition to their roster. They've been one of the teams reportedly linked to DeMar DeRozan. Their big offseason moves so far have been to re-sign Malik Monk and Alex Len. Both players have been crucial for the Kings bench with Monk being a Sixth Man of the Year contender.

The Kings have two other unrestricted free agents in Kessler Edwards and JaVale McGee. Neither one is likely to be back with the team. If the Kings are able to add DeRozan, that would give them another consistent scoring threat alongside De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis.

Last season, the Kings finished in ninth place in the Western Conference standings. They defeated the Golden State Warriors in their opening play-in game before losing to the New Orleans Pelicans as they failed to reach the postseason.