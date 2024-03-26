Domantas Sabonis set a post-merger record for the most consecutive NBA double-doubles Monday, tallying his 54th straight game with a double-double in the Sacramento Kings' 108-96 win over the Philadelphia 76ers.
Sabonis, who posted 11 points, 13 rebounds, and 10 assists against the 76ers, passed current Miami Heat player Kevin Love for the record; Love, then a member of the Minnesota Timberwolves, recorded 53 consecutive double-doubles during the 2010-11 season to become the record holder. During his record-setting run, Love had passed the mark of 51 previously set by Moses Malone, who achieved the feat in the 1978-79 season.
Love, now more than 13 years after etching his name in the (non-Wilt) record books, gave props to Sabonis on taking his double-double crown.
“And counting…!!! Congrats to the new Double-Double 👑,” Love tweeted.
And counting…!!! Congrats to the new Double-Double 👑 https://t.co/GdrhDyvSTO
— Kevin Love (@kevinlove) March 26, 2024
Domantas Sabonis' All-NBA-level season
Despite not being named an All-Star, Sabonis has been one of the most valuable and best players in the NBA this season. Basketball Reference lists Sabonis as having the fourth-most win shares of any player in the league, trailing only the Denver Nuggets' Nikola Jokic, the Oklahoma City Thunder's Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and the Milwaukee Bucks' Giannis Antetokounmpo, all of whom are widely considered to be three of the top candidates for MVP.
Sabonis, on the other hand, was left off of the Western Conference All-Star team but very well may be named to one of the three All-NBA teams at the end of the season. Last year, Sabonis, in his first full season with the Kings, earned an All-NBA third-team selection after averaging 19.1 points, 12.3 rebounds (most in NBA), and 7.3 assists while leading the Kings to their first playoff appearance in 16 years, ending the longest postseason drought in league history.
Legendary Moment in NBA History for Sabonis pic.twitter.com/eXnKF6WgG1
— ₅ (@RunWithFox) March 26, 2024
While the Kings haven't been able to rise as far into the Western Conference as they did last year — Sacramento finished third in the West last season and are currently in a tie for sixth — Sabonis has been a major key to the team's 42-29 record. De'Aaron Fox continues to lead the way in terms of scoring, but Sabonis has leveled up his efficiency and remained the Kings' primary facilitator. The Lithuanian is averaging 19.8 points, 13.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists while shooting 60.8% from the field and 40.8% on threes, albeit on only one three-point attempt per game.
Sabonis, who has played all 71 games this season and has recorded a league-best 67 double-doubles, is on track to lead the NBA in rebounds for a second straight season, and he ranks sixth in the league in assists and PER, as well as eighth in field-goal percentage.
DHO.
Drive middle.
Draw help.
Drop the dime.
Domantas Sabonis is the FIFTH PLAYER EVER with 25 triple-doubles in an NBA season! pic.twitter.com/YMCSK74S1W
— NBA (@NBA) March 26, 2024
The last time Sabonis did not earn a double-double was on November 29, when he had 11 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite this, he would have to go a whole lot longer to even have a chance at passing the ultimate double-double king: Wilt Chamberlain.
Chamberlain, the single greatest statistical player in NBA history, has multiple double-double streaks longer than Sabonis' current one, but Chamberlain's greatest streak spanned multiple seasons from 1964 to 1967. During that time, Chamberlain recorded a double-double in 227 consecutive regular-season games, more than twice as long as Sabonis and Love's streaks combined.