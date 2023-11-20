The Kings have been linked as a potential trade suitor for Zach LaVine. Here's what they can offer the Bulls to make the deal happen.

The Sacramento Kings struggled to begin the season because of an ankle injury that sidelined superstar De'Aaron Fox for numerous games. The team could not adjust well during his absence, but they have been unstoppable since as they have climbed to fifth in the Western Conference with a 7-4 record. They have decided to run it back with a similar roster from last season wherein they finished third in the conference.

The nucleus of Fox, Domantas Sabonis, Keegan Murray, Kevin Huerter, and the rest of the crew should be able to thrive once again, but it is evident that they are still lacking one more star to become a legitimate championship contender. That star could be current Chicago Bulls shooting guard Zach LaVine, who has recently been available in trade talks. There have been several teams interested in acquiring the two-time All-Star, but the Kings may have the assets that will convince the Bulls to pull the trigger.

Kings' perfect trade offer to Bulls for Zach LaVine

Kings acquire: Zach LaVine

Bulls acquire: Harrison Barnes (when he becomes eligible), Kevin Huerter, Davion Mitchell, draft compensation

From the Kings side of things, acquiring Zach LaVine would indicate that they are going all-in on offense. Their starting lineup will have no individuals who excel on the defensive end of the floor. A top three or top five offense is guaranteed, but it will be a massive challenge for them to be a Top 10 defensive squad in the Association. That could be a problem, especially since having a top-rated defense is a well-known ingredient for a title-contending franchise.

When the pace slows down in the postseason and defenses lock up, these are where the stars are born. De'Aaron Fox is the perfect example when he catapulted the Kings to three spectacular victories over the Golden State in the 2023 NBA Playoffs. However, Zach LaVine still has not proven to thrive in that kind of high stakes situation, so it remains a question if he will live up to his $40 million salary.

LaVine will also need to lessen his tendencies of being a ball stopper and creating the majority of his shots off the dribble because he will play with two other capable scorers in Fox and Sabonis. The way Jrue Holiday has flourished with the Boston Celtics or how Aaron Gordon continues to be a key cog of the Denver Nuggets are prime examples of succeeding as a third-fiddle in a star-studded roster.

But if LaVine does buy-in to the Kings' system and proves that he can at least avoid being a liability on the defensive end, he could definitely elevate the Kings to title contender status.

For the Bulls side of things, there's not much excitement in adding Harrison Barnes, Kevin Huerter, and Davion Mitchell. None of these players may end up in Chicago for the long term, so they will try their best to receive two or three intriguing first-round picks. All three can be movable trade assets before the trade deadline, but Huerter will be the most interesting one because of his outside shooting prowess.

The primary reason on why LaVine's trade value is not as high as expected is because his contract is still until 2027, with a player option he will likely opt into in 2026. If he does opt in, he will be owed around $178 million by the franchise that will absorb his contract, which is an immense commitment for an individual that still has not proven to perform in the postseason.

Sacramento has the draft assets that other interested teams like the Los Angeles Lakers or Golden State Warriors do not have. It will be a very tough decision for Sacramento, but LaVine can be the missing piece to the championship puzzle for the Sacramento Kings.