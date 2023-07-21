The Sacramento Kings are filled to the brim with youth and talent. Their jump in the regular season standings last season might only get better in the succeeding years as their core matures over time. Although, the De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis-led squad still have a lot to fill up in terms of their positions. Their starters and bench may have already been figured out but a third-string squad for when fatigue and injuries hit is essential. This is also a sustainable way for the squad to develop a next-man-up mentality. Did Mike Daum's NBA Summer League stint prove that he could fit right in with their permanent roster?

Keegan Murray and Domantas Sabonis are the main forwards that the Sacramento bank on when needed the most. Trey Lyles also comes into that conversation as he got re-signed to a two-year, $ 16 million deal. Their rotation may be stacked in the forwards department but there will be days where they realize that saving up energy for the NBA Playoffs is crucial. A lot of teams that do well in the regular season explore their depth up to the third-string such that everyone is prepared to step up. The Kings may benefit from this and Mike Daum may just be that guy.

Mike Daum's NBA Summer League stint

Not getting called up during the NBA Draft can be quite heartbreaking for a professional athlete. However, Mike Daum is different. He saw the success of the 2019 draftees. Then, used it as inspiration to keep fighting. His stint with the Portland Trail Blazers may have not ended as expected but a new home in Sacramento could be what is next.

This was not the 6-foot-9 big man's first time in the NBA Summer League. He has been through three tries to crack a roster spot. Two of those attempts were with the Kings in Las Vegas. His performance has been fairly consistent and the coaching staff knows what to expect when placing him in the field.

He got an average playing time of 19.2 points in five games. The amount of playing time is sufficient to show what he can do on the floor. Daum totaled a flat 10 points per game on a serviceable 38.1% field goal percentage on all three levels of scoring. His shot from outside the arc still remains to be under development. But, it is already on par with the league average. The Kings' summer league player had a 34.5% average when shooting from the three-point line. His offensive production is already good enough to be a role player on the Kings.

Defensive fit with the Kings

Defense is usually what wins championships and Mike Daum proved that he is no slouch on that side of the court. He has the ability to guard all five positions due to his strength and lateral quickness. His rim protection and athleticism also help in providing a great inside presence for the team. In fact, he was even rewarded with a 1.6 blocks per-game average in Las Vegas.

There is only a slim chance that this 6-foot-9 forward gets a shot at landing a roster spot with the Kings. If they give him a shot, Mike Daum will surely be ready to contribute right out of the gate. His all-around upside and versatility allow him to be the perfect Swiss army knife. This is important for a team vying for a deep playoff push.