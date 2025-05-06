At times, Jalen Green flashes legitimate star power because of his elite athleticism and tough shot-making ability. At other times, he shoots the basketball inefficiently and becomes a complete nonfactor in matchups. This inconsistency cost the Houston Rockets in their first-round playoff matchup against the Golden State Warriors.

Green had a 38-point performance against the Warriors, but he also made 12 or fewer points in the other six matchups in the first round. Fans never know when he will explode for a huge game, but he was bad a lot more often than he was good in the first round.

His disastrous series against the Warriors has him on the hot seat. Fewer and fewer fans are holding out hope that Green can reach his potential and become a star, and there are those that even think the Rockets won't be able to take the next step if he is on the roster.

Furthermore, the Rockets are one of the most likely teams who might make a blockbuster trade this offseason because they are loaded with draft capital and young assets. Green could be used as trade bait, but what are some realistic trade options for the young shooting guard?

Replacing Jalen Green with a veteran shooting guard

Rockets receive: Zach LaVine

Kings receive: Jalen Green, Jock Landale, Cam Whitmore

Zach LaVine of the Sacramento Kings has a similar offensive game to Green, but he is just a lot more consistent. Therefore, he'd fit right into Houston's starting lineup while simultaneously giving the team an upgrade if the Rockets were to trade Green for him.

Both players are freakish athletes who are among the best dunkers in the NBA, and they can both get hot when it comes to shooting jump shots, too.

Green is still young, though, whereas LaVine already has two All-Star nods to his name. Over the last couple of years, teams were hesitant to trade for LaVine because of his big contract, but that idea went out the door when the Kings traded for him ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Green has a questionable contract in his own right, too.

Additionally, LaVine is still only 30 years old and is coming off of one of his best seasons in recent memory. LaVine averaged 23.3 points per game on 44.6% shooting from deep last season. While he put up big numbers for Sacramento, the Kings didn't make the playoffs, and fans are well aware that he doesn't make the best pairing alongside DeMar DeRozan.

Because of that, Sacramento could be willing to deal him, and they'd probably be happy to get a younger replacement. The Rockets wouldn't have to change much of what they do with LaVine taking over in Green's spot, but their immediate outlook would get a lot brighter. The team was the two-seed this year, so they aren't far away from contending.

Including Jalen Green in a Kevin Durant deal

Rockets receive: Kevin Durant

Suns receive: Jalen Green, Reed Sheppard, Jock Landale, 2025 first-round pick (via Suns), 2027 first-round pick (via Suns)

Many fans view the Rockets as a star away from being legitimate contenders. Kevin Durant is expected to be the biggest megastar on the trading block this offseason. The Phoenix Suns tried to trade him ahead of the NBA trade deadline, and while no deal happened then, the all-time great small forward is as good as gone.

The Rockets are in a prime position to trade for Durant because they hold a lot of the Suns' future draft picks. Phoenix can't properly rebuild without their own draft capital, so the Rockets would likely be the first team that they'd call to do business with.

The Suns also might not receive a better offer of a trade package than this deal for Durant's services. Green could break out while learning under Devin Booker, a player he is often compared to, and Reed Sheppard was the third overall pick just last year.

The Rockets would be happy to make this trade, though. Durant is one of the best players in NBA history, and his three-level scoring, positional size, and versatile game would allow him to thrive in any system.

He'd be particularly deadly with the Rockets, though. The team needs more creation and jump shooting, both of which Durant excels at. The 36-year-old doesn't have a lot of time left in the NBA, but he hasn't shown many signs of slowing down outside of injuries, either.

Using Jalen Green in a trade for a haul from the Pelicans

Rockets receive: CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, Jose Alvarado

Pelicans receive: Jalen Green, Jock Landale, Aaron Holiday, 2025 first-round pick (via Suns)

Even if the Rockets don't think that a trade for a superstar is necessary, Green's postseason run was bad enough that the team may still decide to trade him. While giving up completely on the former second overall pick could be premature, there would be some logic to making this trade with the New Orleans Pelicans.

New Orleans has not been able to figure things out, so they might be inclined to trade away some of their key pieces this offseason. CJ McCollum, Herb Jones, and Jose Alvarado are three such players who could be on the move.

McCollum is getting older, but he is still one of the best midrange shooters in the league, and injuries ruined Jones' 2024-25 season, but he is an elite defensive player. Even Alvarado is a pesky point guard who can wreak havoc in limited minutes.

All three backcourt players could replicate what Green does for the Rockets while adding even more to Houston's deep rotation. Depth has never been more important in the NBA, which could be reason enough for the Rockets to make this trade.