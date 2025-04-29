The Sacramento Kings conceded to the 10th-seeded Dallas Mavericks at the Play-In Tournament. The 120-106 loss ended the Kings' playoff campaign, which has been marred by several changes and uncertainty. With Sacramento facing a bleak future, it's safe to say that DeMar DeRozan could be on the move in a trade after just one full season with the team.

DeRozan was a bright spot in the Kings' do-or-die loss, exploding for 33 points to have the most career points in Play-In Tournament history. The Kings don't look like a playoff contender, and it's a place that any aging player like DeRozan doesn't want to play for. Let's rank the five best DeMar DeRozan trade destinations for this piece if the Kings blow it up.

1. Indiana Pacers

Pacers receive: DeMar DeRozan, 2025 first-round draft pick

Kings receive: Andrew Nembhard and Jarace Walker

This trade idea was originally put together by Greg Swartz for Bleacher Report. The Indiana Pacers would be the most attractive destination for DeRozan. The six-time NBA All-Star would have no shortage of help in Indiana, as he could possibly team up with the likes of Tyrese Haliburton, Pascal Siakam, and Myles Turner.

DeRozan's elite shooting from the midrange gives the Pacers more firepower offensively. In addition to this, he should also ease Haliburton's duties with the ball, given that DeRozan is capable of creating his own shots. The Pacers are a legitimate threat in the Eastern Conference, but they're still searching for answers to take their game to the next level. An additional All-Star caliber like DeRozan could be the missing piece.

It's also worth noting that the Pacers will be busy during the offseason. With two-time NBA blocks leader Myles Turner entering free agency, Indiana will be looking to make some room to retain his services.

On the other hand, for the Kings, getting a playmaker like Andrew Nembhard helps in balancing their personnel. Furthermore, the addition of 6-foot-7 power forward Jarace Walker makes them younger.

2. Charlotte Hornets

Hornets receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings receive: Josh Green, Josh Okogie, lottery-protected 2030 first-round pick, and two second-round picks

The Charlotte Hornets have a lot of young pieces at their disposal, headlined by LaMelo Ball, Miles Bridges, and Brandon Miller. However, the team has always produced mediocre campaigns, as they have been regarded as cellar dwellers in the past few seasons. Perhaps, an addition of an All-Star veteran like DeRozan could finally unlock their full potential.

This trade proposal lands DeRozan in Charlotte, without giving up any of their key building blocks. Should he wear the Hornets uniform, you can count on DeRozan to become another scoring threat for the team. He should form a dynamic one-two punch with Ball. Theoretically, their ability to score should keep the Hornets competitive. Furthermore, Charlotte could use some legitimate veteran presence to serve as a mentor for its rising players beaming with potential.

In return, the Kings can get additional perimeter defenders, who are willing to do the dirty work in Josh Green and Josh Okogie. When called to step up, both Green and Okogie should fit alongside LaVine and Sabonis.

3. Miami Heat

Heat receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings receive: Duncan Robinson, Kevin Love, 2029 first-round draft pick

Last offseason, the Miami Heat were one of the teams racing to acquire the services of DeRozan before his trade to the Sacramento Kings. Now that the Heat don't have Jimmy Butler anymore and the potential availability of DeRozan in the offseason, mutual interest between these two parties can be reignited.

Without Butler, the Heat could use an additional shot creator outside of Andrew Wiggins and Terry Rozier. Wiggins has been producing for the Heat since the Butler exchange, but he hasn't been the most available starter. On the other hand, Rozier is coming off one of the worst seasons of his career. As a result, bringing in DeRozan would be a win-win situation, especially with his ability to create shots for himself. He would certainly help fill the void left by Butler.

For the Kings, Duncan Robinson will be the prize of the deal. His elite catch-and-shoot skillset could come in handy alongside the duo of LaVine and Sabonis. On the other hand, Kevin Love could still serve as a reliable locker room presence, while providing some floor spacing in limited minutes.

4. Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers receive: DeMar DeRozan

Kings receive: Rui Hachimura, Dalton Knecht, and a protected first-round pick

Another major suitor last offseason for DeRozan was the Los Angeles Lakers. DeRozan is no stranger on expressing his desire to take his talents to Los Angeles. However, despite repeated interest from both sides, a deal simply never materialized. Nonetheless, both DeRozan and the Lakers can finally make it happen in the offseason.

Although to make it happen, the Purple and Gold would probably need to sacrifice two key rotational pieces to entice the Kings in the form of Rui Hachimura and Dalton Knecht. Both Hachimura and Knecht have had some bright moments for the Lakers during the 2024-25 season. The former is one of the best outside shooters in the team, while Knecht has provided a solid case to be a part of Los Angeles' future. Add in a protected first-round pick, and the Purple and Gold could be in line to form another big three.

While there will be questions surrounding DeRozan's fit, he would love to play for his hometown. Furthermore, the six-time NBA All-Star is still an offensive force, who'd be interesting to watch play alongside two Hall of Famers. But more importantly, DeRozan would put himself in a strong position to chase a championship. On the Lakers' end, it'd be another major swing towards maximizing James' closing window.

Getting Hachimura, Knecht, and a first-round pick for DeRozan would be a dream acquisition for Sacramento. They're easily players who can contribute right from the get-go.

5. Toronto Raptors

Raptors receive: DeMar DeRozan, Devin Carter, and two second-round draft picks

Kings receive: RJ Barrett and Ja'Kobe Walter

The Toronto Raptors were responsible for bringing DeRozan into the NBA. They drafted him at the 2009 NBA Draft in the first round with the ninth overall pick. He also spent his first nine seasons with the franchise, while leading them to several competitive playoff appearances. In fact, he has already expressed in the past his desire to retire as a Raptor.

Given that DeRozan is already 35 years old, he also admitted that time is not on his side at this stage of his career. With the three time All-NBA Team player nearing Father Time, it won't be surprising if he already starts contemplating about making a move back to Toronto.

Although unlikely, given that the Raptors don't look like a legitimate playoff threat, the team might have a promising future ahead. In fact, Toronto is poised to upgrade its roster in the upcoming 2026 NBA Draft, with a class headlined by blue-chip prospect Cooper Flagg. Furthermore, there's no better experienced Raptor than DeRozan to serve as a locker room leader to the core that will usher the franchise into the next chapter.