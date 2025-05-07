Zion Williamson was a star for the University of Duke. Once the New Orleans Pelicans selected him as the first overall pick at the 2019 NBA Draft, he was expected to be a driving force in the NBA. Since then, he has disappointed big time due to his inability to stay on the court. As a result, trade rumors have swirled around the Pelicans to ship away the former lottery pick.

Although Pelicans' Executive Vice President of Basketball Operations Joe Dumars has denied those rumors, Williamson wouldn't be considered untouchable if the franchise decides to engage in trade talks. But should they pull the trigger, the Sacramento Kings just might have the right offer for the two-time NBA All-Star.

Sacramento Kings' trade proposal for Zion Williamson

Kings receive: Zion Williamson, CJ McCollum, Jordan Hawkins, and a 2026 first-round draft pick

Pelicans receive: Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan

After five seasons of mediocrity, it's safe to say that the Pelicans can make a fair assessment that Zion Williamson isn't a franchise player to build around. Mainly due to availability issues, Williamson has only appeared in 214 games in a Pelicans uniform. The former Duke standout failed to translate his college basketball success at the NBA level. As a result, it's best for New Orleans to move on from him finally.

Williamson has averaged 24.7 points, 6.6 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game for New Orleans, earning two All-Star Game appearances. However, under his era, the Pelicans have also failed to win a single playoff series. Given the return that New Orleans can get out of him, sending him to Sacramento should be a wise idea.

The Pelicans already have solid young pieces in Yves Missi, Herb Jones, Dejounte Murray, and Trey Murphy III. As a result, surrounding them with proven veterans would be the missing ingredient. With Williamson finishing the 2024-25 season strong, there's a chance that they can lure the Kings to trade for him by giving up All-Star caliber players in Domantas Sabonis and DeMar DeRozan. Both of whom announced their intentions to seek clarity from the front office regarding their respective futures with the Kings.

In order for the Pelicans to further entice the package, they can throw in former NBA Most Improved Player CJ McCollum, who's still a serviceable playmaker and knockdown shooter, Jordan Hawkins, and a first-round draft pick. This deal makes it a win-win situation for both squads trying to get over the hump.

A brand new duo for the Sacramento Kings

The Kings were one of the busiest teams at this year's trade deadline, having acquired Zach LaVine in a deal that saw them part ways with former face of the franchise, De'Aaron Fox. The move reunited former Bulls teammates, LaVine and DeRozan. Unfortunately, like their stint in the Windy City, the pairing disappointed as Sacramento failed to make the playoffs after dropping their do-or-die game against the Dallas Mavericks at the Play-In Tournament. Following the loss, it was clear as day that changes need to be made.

Perhaps, a new star to pair with LaVine might produce better results, given how neither Sabonis nor DeRozan translated to winning basketball. Pairing Williamson and LaVine should be an interesting team-up. This should surely inject some new excitement into the city of Sacramento, given how both players have no shortage of athleticism. In addition to this, one may also expect the duo to create a dynamic push in transition on offense.

Aside from Williamson's star power, the addition of McCollum fills Sacramento's need for a point guard. With the departure of Fox, there was no question that the Kings badly needed a floor general who could set the table, forcing both LaVine and DeRozan to rely on isolation basketball, which ultimately ended the team's season. A 12-year NBA veteran guard like McCollum can certainly contribute as a stabilizer for this up-and-coming team.

A new era for the New Orleans Pelicans

While it'll be disappointing when the Pelicans realize that the Zion Williamson era didn't work out, swapping him for two proven stars to surround their young core could be the best way they can make the most out of his diminishing value. In fact, both Sabonis and DeRozan could be the missing pieces to the team's playoff puzzle.

Sabonis is a solid big man who continues to turn heads with his polished offense around the rim. In addition to this, the three-time All-Star should easily be more reliable in terms of availability to man the team's frontcourt duties. In the 2024-25 season, the Lithuanian center appeared in 70 games, averaging 19.1 points, to go along with a league-best 13.9 rebounds per game. It marked the third straight season in which he led the NBA in rebounds.

On the other hand, DeRozan is a 16-year veteran who has made scoring his bread and butter. Last year, he averaged a respectable 22.2 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 4.4 assists per game. Despite already being 35 years old, the 6-foot-6 forward isn't slowing down anytime soon, as he continues to be lethal, particularly in the mid-range region.

Bringing Sabonis and DeRozan to Sacramento also opens the idea of having them to play alongside Murphy and Murray. While Murray is still recovering from a torn Achilles tendon injury, his return could be all the more exciting once he gets to play alongside legitimate contributors.