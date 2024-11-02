ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

We’re back with another betting prediction and pick for Saturday’s upcoming slate as we head up north for this next matchup. The Sacramento Kings will take on the Toronto Raptors in an exciting showcase of young talent. It’s time to continue our NBA odds series with a Kings-Raptors prediction and pick.

The Sacramento Kings are currently 2-2 after notching back-to-back wins over the Jazz and Trail Blazers. This will be their third game of their current four-game road stint and they’ve seen just two games at home leading into this one. Still, they come in as the slight betting favorites looking for another statement win.

The Toronto Raptors have notched just one win on the season and most recently dropped to the Charlotte Hornets 138-133. They’ll face the Los Angeles Lakers as home underdogs before being in a similar situation for this one, so look for the Raptors to put some teams on upset alert over the next few days.

Here are the Kings-Raptors NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Raptors Odds

Sacramento Kings: -7.5 (-108)

Moneyline: -320

Toronto Raptors: +7.5 (-112)

Moneyline: +260

Over: 234 (-110)

Under: 234 (-110)

How To Watch Kings vs Raptors

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET/ 4:30 p.m. PT

TV: NBC Sports California, TSN, NBA League Pass

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why the Kings Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Sacramento Kings are looking to make some serious noise in the Western Conference with the addition of DeMar DeRozan to their starting lineup. Led by De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis, DeRozan adds 23.0 PPG to the potent offense and offers Fox another outlet to pass the ball with his 7.5 APG, ranking him seventh in the league. Their defense is still working out its kinks and they’ll need to focus on rebounding the ball against a Raptors team that thrives in second-chance basket opportunities. They should also look to space and run the floor as they’re hard to stop in the fast break.

Expand Tweet



As emphasized by Head Coach Mike Brown, players like Keegan Murray fit a very specific role in the way this offense moves and this entire unit from top to bottom plays a selfless brand of basketball. No one player feels the need to take the “star” role and it results in them finding good looks at the basket as they rank third league-wide in field goal percentage (49.0). They’re also the second-best free throw shooting team in the league (82.8%), a further indication of a well-coached squad.

Why the Raptors Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Toronto Raptors have been a scrappy team to begin the season, but they’re dealing with injuries to Immanuel Quickly, Scottie Barnes, Kelly Olynyk, and Bruce Brown heading into this game.Players like Davion Mitchell and Chris Boucher have had to step into extended roles in their absences and it’s still taking the young lineup some time to mesh together. Their defense has been a glaring issue as they’ve allowed at least 125 points in their last two games, so it’ll take a much improved effort on that end of the floor if they want to beat the Kings.

Expand Tweet



Gradey Dick has taken a massive leap in his development this season after being placed into the starting lineup of this team. He’s an extremely aggressive scorer but finds his buckets off good looks and smooth transitions to the rim. He’s averaging 18.8 PPG while shooting 48.5% from the field, so expect them to keep putting the ball in his hands as their main playmaker.

Final Kings-Raptors Prediction & Pick

This should be a fun game if the Toronto Raptors are able to hang in with the Kings and they’ll have to do so behind their young scorers like Gradey Dick and R.J. Barrett. Expect rookie Jamal Shead to also get some playing time in place of the injured Quickly as the Raptors will be focused on moving the ball around and playing fast.

Despite the Raptors’ efforts, the Kings are just further along in their development as a team and this should be a game they win handily on the boards and from the free throw line. The Kings are 2-0 when listed as the betting favorites and they’ve shown and ability to find better shots compared to their opponents, so we’ll have to side with Sacramento to cover this betting spread and win the game.

Final Kings-Raptors Prediction & Pick: Sacramento Kings -7.5 (-110)