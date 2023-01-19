The Arizona Cardinals just finished a disappointing 2022 season, posting a 4-13 win-loss card. With another frustrating season in the books, the Cardinals fired head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the playoff failure. While getting fired is often a huge letdown for many people, Kliff has a support system he can still lean on. In fact, reports say that Kliff has allegedly gone on a one-way trip to Thailand to step away from the limelight. And with him in Thailand is his girlfriend and Polish model, Veronica Bielik, who also announced on social media that she’s in the same country. For this piece, let’s get to know more about Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik.

Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik

It’s unknown how Kliff and Veronica met, but they have reportedly been dating since November 2021. Bielik posted photos that were assumed to be located in Kingsbury’s household. Fast forward to today and they live together.

Veronica Bielik was born September 18, 1993, in Poland, particularly from Lower Silesian Voivodeship. Given that her sisters were already established personalities on social media, it was only natural for her to follow suit. But before becoming a social media influencer, Veronica would study law at Lazarski University. Lazarski University is considered to be one of the best institutions in Poland to engage in legal studies. Based on her Instagram profile, she earned a Master’s Degree in Law, which is no easy feat. Moreover, according to her LinkedIn account, she also garnered working experience by serving as a law clerk for California Fire Lawsuits.

After making her mark in the legal landscape, Bielik would go on to become an influencer and model. Shortly after, she became an instant hit. Veronica’s IG profile has grown to over 3.6 million followers, as the lifestyle vlogger often posts her travel trips, beauty tips, fitness routines, and fashion advice. On the other hand, the Polish vlogger’s TikTok profile has already accumulated over 33 thousand followers and over 182 thousand likes.

As a travel vlogger, while her boyfriend tried to coach the Cardinals on the field, Bielik enjoyed her time by traveling to different countries around the world, including trips to Cambodia, Croatia, Greece, America, and many more. Once in a while, she also returns to Poland to spend time with her friends.

With a huge amount of followers, it’s only natural that some brands partnered with her. In the past, Veronica Bielik has worked with fashion brands such as Gucci, Women’s Best, Guess, New Balance Poland, Fashion Nova, and Pretty Little Thing. She also collaborated with other brands such as Monster and Bang Energy. On top of partnering with brands, she also released her digital calendar, which in 2020 costs about $12 per unit.

Apart from being successful in modeling, Bielik has also showcased her wares as an entrepreneur. She serves as one of the founders of Spotlight Agency. Spotlight Agency is an influencer management firm that handles and assists influencers from all over the world.

Despite a relatively distant age gap, Veronica Bielik has dated Kliff Kingsbury for quite some time now. Kingsbury reportedly brought Veronica to attend fellow coach and friend Sean McVay’s wedding. Furthermore, they traveled in Europe before the 2022 season started. During this time, the now-unemployed NFL coach skated with her. But more importantly, reports also claimed that Kliff had plans to meet Veronica’s family for the first time, which goes to show that the couple is committed to their romantic relationship. Furthermore, it is a good sign that the relationship is headed in the right direction. In fact, Kingsbury announced that he wasn’t going to be contacted while spending his personal time abroad with Bielik, away from the football field.

Fast forward to the end of the 2022 season, now that Kliff has been relieved from his coaching duties with the Arizona Cardinals, word has it that he took a one-way trip to Thailand.

As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job. He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment. @NFLonFOX — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) January 14, 2023

But despite several NFL teams trying to offer him a job as an offensive coordinator, Kliff wanted to focus on spending some time with his girlfriend, Veronica. Based on reports, Bielik has been enjoying the atmosphere in Thailand, drawing Cardinals fans to curiously ask whether she’s with the former NFL head coach. With football out of the way, there’s no question that Veronica is looking forward to exploring the Southeast Asian nation with Kingsbury, perhaps a good reminder for him that life has much more to offer than the NFL.

Nevertheless, this is all the information we have on Kliff Kingsbury’s girlfriend Veronica Bielik. We’ll see if they tie the knot anytime soon.