Kliff Kingsbury is reportedly headed to Thailand after getting fired by the Arizona Cardinals. He’s also reportedly not interested in coaching at the moment despite being contacted by multiple teams, per Peter Schrager.

“As I just reported on FOX, multiple teams have contacted Kliff Kingsbury for their vacant OC job. He bought a one way ticket to Thailand and has told teams (respectfully) that he’s not interested at the moment,” Schrager reported on Twitter.

The report drew no shortage of Twitter reactions.

“One Way Ticket to Thailand might be my fantasy team name next year,” Ross Tucker wrote.

“Kliff Kingsbury vanishing to Thailand on the @AZCardinals’ dime is the best ending to an HBO show ever,” wrote Marc Sessler.

The Cardinals are now in the process of looking to replace Kliff Kingsbury. They were initially linked to former New Orleans Saints’ head coach Sean Payton. Arizona is also reportedly eyeing Brian Flores for the job.

The Cardinals entered the 2022 season with lofty expectations. They believed that Kyler Murray and Kliff Kingsbury would lead them to a successful campaign. But they ultimately finished with a 4-13 record which forced their hand. It became clear that the Kingsbury-Murray dynamic wasn’t working, so they needed to make a difficult decision on either their head coach or QB.

And as is apparent now, Arizona fired Kingsbury.

It will be interesting to see what the future holds for him. Barring a permanent move to Thailand, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Kliff Kingsbury back in the NFL or college football ranks at some point down the road.