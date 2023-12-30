The Knicks must find more minutes in their rotation for Immanuel Quickley.

The New York Knicks backcourt rotation has become crowded The off-season acquisition of Donte DiVincenzo is the biggest reason for the logjam, which has stymied others including Immanuel Quickley and Quentin Grimes.

Fortunately, the Knicks best player and point guard, Jalen Brunson, is mostly unaffected. He essentially plays all of his 35.6 minutes per game as the point guard. But with his hold over that position, that leaves only 60.4 minutes per game at point guard and shooting guard to be split amongst Quickley, DiVincenzo, and Grimes — all of whom would be right in being upset with limited roles.

Grimes began the season as the team’s starting shooting guard, but was replaced by DiVincenzo on December 8. Grimes is averaging 20.8 minutes per game, but he’s played only 14 minutes per game over the last five games. Comparatively, DiVincenzo’s receives about 3 minutes more per game as a starter, averaging about 22.5 when in the starting lineup compared to just 19.5 as a reserve. And Quickley plays 23.9 minutes per game (down from 28.9 last season.)

The Case for DiVincenzo

Objectively, DiVincenzo’s starting opportunity is deserved. He is having a career year shooting the ball, connecting on 44% of his three-point attempts. And floor spacing is obviously valued by this Knicks team.

It’s certainly worth pointing out that DiVincenzo’s increase in minutes has only marginally impacted Quickley’s time on the floor. Over the last 10 games — all of which DiVincenzo’s started — Quickley is averaging 23.2 minutes per game, or a reduction of less than one minute per contest.

The Case for Quickley

Still, the logic in promoting DiVincenzo to a starter instead of Quickley is puzzling. Coach Thibodeau is obviously more familiar with Quickley, and it’s not as if the former Kentucky Wildcat did or said anything wrong.

Additionally, the Knicks are just 5-5 since DiVincenzo joined the starting lineup on December 8. Yes, they score more points with DiVincenzo in the starting unit (122.8 vs. 111.4). But they also give up more (123.8 vs 107.5).

Further complicating matters is the quality of opponent New York’s faced since promoting DiVincenzo compared to that which they faced prior to the change. The Knicks’ opponents have a .562 aggregate winning percentage over the last 10 games, versus a .491 aggregate percentage before DiVincenzo joined the starters.

This is by no means as a hit piece on the sixth-year pro from Villanova. Far from it. Rather, it’s more of a question for Thibodeau. Why not give Quickley the opportunity to run with the starters, especially given his upcoming restricted free agency?

Quickley has received zero starting opportunities through 30 games this season. However, he averaged 22.6 points per game on a 47/40/8 shooting clip when given the starting nod last season. Furthermore, Quickley is averaging an impressive 27 points, six rebounds, and four assists per game this season when he receives 30 or more minutes (compared to 16 points, two rebounds, and only two assists for DiVincenzo when given the same opportunity).

While both are strong defenders, Quickley is probably the better of the two. Although if New York seeks a defensive upgrade, the answer is probably elsewhere on their bench (see, Grimes).

Alternative solutions

Considering Quickley’s impending restricted free agency, the decision to cut his minutes is not only questionable, it’s risky. Quickley doesn’t come off as one to complain. But he can’t be happy. And someone who’s rumored to prefer a starting spot would obviously appreciate joining the starters (or at least being assigned an increased role). Coach Thibodeau seems unwilling to give him it, though.

The question of DiVincenzo or Quickley doesn’t have to be zero-sum. But it increasingly feels that way, especially considering Quickley's preference for a deal in excess of $100 million just last Summer. Quickley has clearly validated that preference, and probably increased it a bit, too.

So, if the Knicks don’t want to pay him, they may as well use him as a trade chip. And Quickley, Evan Fournier, and draft capital can combine to land a meaningful piece.