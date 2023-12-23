A trade for Immanuel Quickley won't be cheap for sure...

Immanuel Quickley is set to become a restricted free agent in the offseason after failing to reach a contract extension prior to the 2023-24 campaign. With that said, the New York Knicks are willing to move him today, albeit for the right price.

However, the contract issue isn't the only reason why the Knicks are ready to move him. The belief around the organization is that Quickley would eventually ask to start, which could be difficult considering they have both Jalen Brunson and RJ Barrett.

Add it to the fact that the Knicks are looking to upgrade and add a star-caliber player. With that, Quickley could well find himself as a major trade piece along with the draft capital that New York boasts.

“Immanuel Quickley, who one NBA executive described as New York’s second-best trade asset behind Jalen Brunson, was far apart with the Knicks on a potential contract extension before the season. As previously reported by HoopsHype, Quickley was offered around $18 million per year and was looking for closer to $25 million annually,” Michael Scotto wrote, citing Hoops Hype's sources.

“Given the wide gap in extension talks, along with the belief Quickley would eventually like to start, the Knicks would consider moving last year’s Sixth Man of the Year finalist in the right trade.”

Immanuel Quickly is certainly an intriguing trade prospect for many teams. He has been a key contributor off the bench for New York, averaging 15.0 points, 2.8 rebounds and 2.7 assists on 44.4 percent overall shooting, including 38.3 percent from deep. He has also only missed one game this campaign so far, playing in 26 contests–all while coming off the second unit.

It's unknown, however, what the Knicks would want in return for Quickley. It surely won't be easy to acquire him, and as mentioned, there's a possibility they use him more as one of the big pieces to pull off a trade for a star player. They have been recently linked with Atlanta Hawks star Dejounte Murray and Toronto Raptors forward OG Anunoby.

There's still plenty of time between now and the trade deadline for the Knicks to assess their options. Considering how things are going, though, don't be surprised if Quickley is no longer with the team come February.