New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson gave his honest thoughts on Karl-Anthony Towns' Eagles outfit during the game against the Philadelphia 76ers. As New York was paying a visit to the City of Brotherly Love, Saquon Barkley and company will play host to the Los Angeles Rams for the right to go to the NFC Championship game.

While it may not go over well with New York Giants fans, several Knicks players are fans of the Eagles. That includes the Knicks star point guard and center, who both grew up in New Jersey. Towns did take the Eagles shirt off at halftime for some team attire. But New York's center had it on long enough for ESPN to ask Brunson his thoughts on the bold look. The Knicks' captain gave a memorable response with a smile when asked if he co-signed this fashion statement.

“Absolutely.”

Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns could both possibly start in the All-Star game

While the Knicks have struggled with inconsistent form, Brunson and Towns have excelled on the offensive end. The former Timberwolves' star is averaging the best numbers of his career. In 38 games of action, KAT is putting up 25.4 points and 13.9 rebounds per game on career-high efficiency from the field and three-point range. That rebounding average is second in the NBA overall, and Towns ranks sixth in the league in player efficiency rating. These totals explain why the Knicks' new center is third in the East in fan voting.

Brunson has had a solid third year in New York so far. While both the star point guard and center leave a lot left to be desired on the defensive side of the floor, the Knicks' captain is averaging a career-high in assists. Regardless of whether he gets into the starting lineup, Brunson is a safe bet to make his second straight All-Star team in New York. The Knicks now sit at 27-15 and third in the Eastern Conference as the team has the hardest remaining strength of the schedule in the NBA.

Overall, Towns and Brunson will receive little criticism for being Eagles fans if they help the Knicks win their first championship since 1973. However, despite seemingly having the talent to be a contender, New York does not look like a title team right now. The main reason has been the lackluster defense.

New York currently ranks 16th in the NBA in defensive rating. This side of the floor needs to look a lot different going forward. Especially if the Knicks are going to keep the third seed in the East. Still, standings-wise, New York cannot be upset about where it is right now. This is the best start for the franchise under head coach Tom Thibodeau. And the victory against the Sixers tonight, with Knicks fans invading Wells Fargo Center, does help.