The New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers meet in one of Wednesday night's biggest games on the schedule. It'll be a rematch of last year's playoff series, which the Knicks won in six games after the 76ers couldn't overcome Joel Embiid's injury issues despite putting up an acceptable fight as the seventh seed. The teams already met once this season in Philadelphia, with the Knicks taking a 12-point victory as 3.5-point favorites. The 76ers weren't in great form for that game, and after a mini-resurgence in December, they are back to their below-average ways. It's time to continue our NBA odds series with a Knicks-76ers prediction and pick.

Here are the Knicks-76ers NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Knicks-76ers Odds

New York Knicks: -6 (-110)

Moneyline: -230

Philadelphia 76ers: +6 (-110)

Moneyline: +190

Over: 219.5 (-110)

Under: 219.5 (-110)

How To Watch Knicks vs. 76ers

Time: 7 PM ET/4 PM PT

TV: ESPN

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Knicks Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks could need a date with the 76ers, against whom they have recently had success, to get back on track. New York has won seven of their last ten games against Philadelphia, including last year's playoff series win. The 76ers are also in poor form, losing four of their past five games. Philadelphia is beginning to slip into a territory where you might see their stars taking some time off if they fall any further down the standings, and New York is in a prime position to make that even more of a reality in this game.

The 76ers have a lengthy injury report for most games, so it isn't the most excellent reason to bet against them. The Philly culture is that there's an equal chance that all their stars could show up and play, or they could be out with various injuries. Still, looking at an injury report and seeing Paul George, Tyrese Maxey, and Joel Embiid doesn't do much to instill trust in the 76ers. Couple that with the recent announcement that Jared McCain would miss the rest of the season, and there isn't much reason for hope in Philadelphia.

Why the 76ers Could Cover the Spread/Win

The Knicks are starting to get desperate for a victory, as the 2025 portion of the season hasn't been kind to them. New York fans were beginning to dream about a possible NBA Finals run when they won their ninth consecutive game on Christmas Day, but they have lost five of seven games since the calendar turned to 2025. Every team goes through lulls throughout the season, but the Knicks are slowly relinquishing their place in the Eastern Conference standings and now have three teams within four games of them for the third spot.

The 76ers aren't the only team with injury woes, as Jalen Brunson and Karl-Anthony Towns are also on the injury report for this game.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick

The 76ers entered Tuesday night's game against the Oklahoma City Thunder with one of the thinnest starting lineups the team has seen in a while. They lost by 16 points, which was a push in the betting department. The oddsmakers are giving the 76ers some respect for this matchup in hopes that some of the 76ers' stars will return, but if the past has told us anything, that might not be a reality.

Final Knicks-76ers Prediction & Pick: Knicks -6 (-110)