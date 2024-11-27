Former New York Knicks superstar Carmelo Anthony took a trip down memory lane, rehashing a confrontation with the then Boston Celtics superstar Kevin Garnett over La La Anthony. While reliving memories with former Knicks teammate Iman Shumpert, Anthony shared a funny LeBron James and JR Smith story before getting into his spat with Garnett on a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, brought to you by Wave Sports + Entertainment.

For years, many believed Garnett made a Honey Nut Cheerios reference about La La toward Anthony, which La La wrote in a book was untrue. However, exchanging words still triggered Carmelo to approach Kevin postgame by the Celtics’ bus outside Madison Square Garden.

“I really wanted to have a conversation because the s*** that you said…. Why I didn’t want to talk after that is because they walked out, and I was the only n**** by the locker room, by their locker room, and it was Courtney Lee, it was Ticket (Kevin Garnett), and I think Rondo was with them,” Anthony said. “They were like n**** doesn’t want to have no conversation. So I said you know what, I’m going to meet you, you, and you on the bus, and that’s why I left.”

After former Knicks star Anthony got real on Karl-Anthony Towns’ learning curve last week, he discussed approaching the Celtics’ bus looking for Garnett alongside Shumpert, who was a rookie then.

“Many people started to get involved in that situation, and conversations had to be had because he denied it,” Anthony added. “Like when a conversation was had, you denied it.”

As Anthony reminded everyone, it’s all part of the game. He’s moved on since then and invited the KG Certified host to join 7 PM in Brooklyn for a future episode.

“These [are] my feelings at that point in time. I’m a peace god now,” Anthony said. “So, Ticket, you want to come on the brown couch. You want to come holla at us. Come have some fun.”

Knicks' Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Garnett confrontation at MSG

The moment between Carmelo Anthony and Kevin Garnett is water under the bridge now, but at the time, Anthony was looking forward to confronting Garnett at All-Star weekend.

“I’m telling Shump (Iman Shumpert) it’s on sight because it’s still fresh, it’s a storyline,” Anthony said. “Melo, KG, at All-Star Weekend, what’s going to happen.”

However, at All-Star weekend, Garnett showed Melo nothing but love.

“Ticket comes over and puts his arm around my neck, and I’m like, you playing with me,” Anthony said. “First you gave me (shooting motion), now you threw me in a lock, nah man s*** ain’t about nothing. I didn’t have time to tell my side. You jumped right in. So now I’m like, this is the nastiest hug I’ve ever felt because I really don’t know what type of time he’s on, and I’m on sight with him.”

Garnett has yet to address Anthony’s comments.