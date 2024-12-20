Future Hall of Fame forward Carmelo Anthony watched Karl-Anthony Towns face his former team, the Minnesota Timberwolves, for the first time since his blockbuster trade to the New York Knicks. After the Knicks’ 133-107 blowout win against the Timberwolves, Towns made an honest admission about the trade, which Anthony says forced the 10-year center to grow into his own.

In a recent episode of 7 PM in Brooklyn, presented by Wave Sports + Entertainment, Anthony talked about Towns’ progression since his trade to the Knicks.

“In New York, we have seen the man KAT. In Minnesota, we saw the young boy that was trying to figure it out,” Anthony said. “He got here. Now he got to lock in.”

Towns dominated his former team, finishing with 32 points, 20 rebounds, six assists, and two steals in his first game at the Target Center since his trade to New York before the start of the 2024-25 campaign. Mikal Bridges finished with 29 points, six rebounds, and six assists, and Miles McBride added 16 points and eight assists off the bench.

Karl-Anthony Towns on emotional tribute from the Timberwolves

After playing nine seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Karl-Anthony Towns’ return to Minnesota was emotional for the veteran New York Knicks center. Twenty-seven games into his tenure, the trade still shocks Towns.

He revealed his honest admission after leading his Knicks to a 26-point blowout win against his former team, per The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski and James L. Edwards III.

“There was no part of me that was willing to leave,” Towns said. “And life had a different path for me. I was stunned. I’m still stunned I’m in a different jersey.”

Hours before tip-off, Towns says he entered the arena he called home for nine seasons to soak in the vibes before locking into an emotional night.

“I came here early just so I could be by myself at Target Center and sit here and just soak up the energy that I know is still here from my time here,” Towns said. “And just kind of for myself, with no Knicks personnel here, no teammates, no coaches, no nobody. Just to be able to reminisce a little bit.”

Towns was showered with a tribute video from the Timberwolves and received a loud ovation from the fans as they welcomed his return with open arms Thursday night.

Towns is averaging 25.0 points, a league-leading 14.2 rebounds, 3.4 assists, and 1.0 blocks for the Knicks this season.