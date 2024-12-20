It was an emotional night for Karl-Anthony Towns as he made his return to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves for the first time in a New York Knicks uniform. Towns would torch the Timberwolves in the win for the Knicks, 133-107, but would reveal his true thoughts of switching teams, especially after being in Minnesota for his whole career up until the trade.

The 29-year-old is a former first overall pick from the 2015 NBA Draft, where he was selected by Minnesota, spending his first nine seasons with them. He would express that he is “still stunned” by the transaction that sent him to the Big Apple to play for the loaded Knicks, according to The Athletic.

“There was no part of me that was willing to leave,” Towns said. “And life had a different path for me. I was stunned. I’m still stunned I’m in a different jersey.”

As mentioned, it was a shocking move from everyone when the Timberwolves traded Towns to the Knicks as it signaled the latter further opening their championship window. While Towns goes to a great situation, it still took him away from what he considered home for a long time, as he spoke about taking in the energy at the Target Center.

“I came here early just so I could be by myself at Target Center and sit here and just soak up the energy that I know is still here from my time here,” Towns said to The Athletic. “And just kind of for myself, with no Knicks personnel here, no teammates, no coaches, no nobody. Just to be able to reminisce a little bit.”

Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns on relationship with Timberwolves

The Timberwolves would post an emotional video of Towns' return as the big-man came back with a vengeance as he led both teams with 32 points on an efficient 10 for 12 shooting, including a perfect five of five from beyond the arc. He would also have a whopping 20 rebounds to go along with six assists and two steals.

Despite appreciating his current time with New York, there is no doubt that Towns has a special relationship with Minnesota, as he expressed to The Athletic after the game.

“I’m blessed to be able to have called Minnesota home,” Towns said after the win. “It was a place that welcomed me with open arms and gave me, my family, especially my mother, some of the best memories of my life.”

“I was committed to retiring here. I was committed to playing the rest of my career here, and my family was on board, and my friends were on board,” Towns continued.

Even former teammate and Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards had to show love to Towns and his performance, even though it was against his team.

“I told him when we was down 30, I can’t show my happiness for you, but hell yeah, I was super happy for him, man,” Edwards said. “That’s everything you dream of. Get traded, come back, beat your team by 30.”

At any rate, the Timberwolves are now 14-12, which puts them eighth in the Western Conference as they next face the Golden State Warriors on Saturday night.