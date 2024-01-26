The Inside the NBA host went off after Brunson failed to be named an All-Star Game starter.

The NBA All-Star starting lineup has been revealed, and many of the usual names – LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo – were among the names. One name that wasn't included in the list was New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson.

On Inside the NBA, Charles Barkley expressed his disappointment with the Knicks guard not making it:

"I would have love to see Jalen Brunson as a starter…he made the Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing." Chuck's reaction to Jalen Brunson not being named an All-Star starter pic.twitter.com/kK2Y3uM0sA — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) January 26, 2024

Said Barkley, “I would have love to see Jalen Brunson as a starter…he made the Knicks relevant for the first time since Patrick Ewing.”

Brunson has been spectacular this season for the Knicks, averaging a new career-high 25.6 points per game, and has been one of the best scoring guards in the NBA all season long.

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James and Milwaukee Bucks superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo highlight the list of starters for the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. Both players led the way in the fan vote for their respective conferences.

The league announced the ten All-Star starters during TNT NBA Tip-Off on Thursday night. Luka Doncic (fourth appearance), Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (second appearance), Kevin Durant (14th appearance), and Nikola Jokic (sixth appearance) will start alongside James, representing the Western Conference in Indianapolis.

From the Eastern Conference, Tyrese Haliburton (second appearance), Damian Lillard (eighth appearance), Jayson Tatum (fifth appearance), and Joel Embiid (seventh appearance) are the four others who will start alongside Antetokounmpo in this year's All-Star Game.

While the Knicks' guard is undoubtedly disappointed to not be named a starter, he will certainly be playing in the game after his stellar season has propelled New York to a 27-17 record so far this season