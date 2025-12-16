Earlier this year, Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala in favor of watching a New York Knicks playoff game.

This was an unprecedented move, considering how exclusive the Met Gala is. However, Chalamet had his priorities set, and he told former star player Carmelo Anthony about the decision on his podcast, 7PM in Brooklyn.

timothée talking about when he skipped the met gala to see the knicks game 😭 pic.twitter.com/idOzbLZFxV — lo supreme (@timchals) December 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I had to be locked in, man,” Chalamet said. “That Knicks run last year…I think that was the most fun period of my life. It was four months, I'm not even kidding. That was just [Madison Square] Garden being electric. I met [Carmelo Anthony] briefly courtside, seeing Stephon Marbury there. I love Stephon; he's got a soft spot in my heart.

“Even though the team didn't go to the heights they wanted, Stephon is New York. The way Sebastian Telfair is New York — shoutout, Stephon Telfair,” he continued.

Chalamet loves the team, and he had high praise for Jalen Brunson. He thinks Brunson is the perfect “anti-superstar” for the Big Apple.

Timothée Chalamet was a fixture during the Knicks' 2025 playoff run

Article Continues Below

As Chalamet noted, the Knicks' latest playoff run was a lot of fun for fans. They made it to the Eastern Conference Finals before being bounced out by the Indiana Pacers.

It really picked up in the Conference Semifinals against the Boston Celtics. They won the first two games in thrilling fashion (he skipped the Met Gala to watch Game 1). The series would go six games before New York put Boston away.

Chalamet was along for a lot of the ride, attending several games. He even traveled to go to away games, showing his commitment to the team. He was also seen with fellow actor Ben Stiller, who's also a big fan of the Knicks.

If the Knicks make the playoffs again during the 2025-26 season, expect Chalamet to attend more games. The Knicks are about to play the San Antonio Spurs in the NBA Cup Finals. The game will be played at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday, Dec. 16, 2025.