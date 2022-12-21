By Paolo Songco · 2 min read

The Stephen Curry-less Golden State Warriors stood no chance against the red-hot New York Knicks on Tuesday night. It was a comfortable win for the Knicks who just kept on building on their lead before delivering a brutal knockout punch in the fourth period, outscoring the Dubs 32-13 in the final frame. The final score saw New York coming out on top in a totally lopsided contest, 132-94.

The Knicks have now stacked up eight straight wins en route to setting a league-wide record for having the longest active winning streak in the entire NBA:

The Knicks have won 8 consecutive games, the longest active winning streak in the NBA. They blew out the Warriors tonight, 132-94. pic.twitter.com/Gqe6fslvCz — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) December 21, 2022

The Knicks could not have added a bigger exclamation mark to their latest win by blowing out the defending champs by a whopping 38 points.

Immanuel Quickley led the Knicks in scoring on Tuesday, going off for 22 points on five triples off the bench. Four out of their five starters scored at least 15 points, with Jalen Brunson leading the way with 21 points and five assists.

Jordan Poole did all he can to carry the shorthanded Warriors, but his game-high 26 points clearly weren’t enough. That’s now six losses in their last eight matchups for the hapless Dubs, who are slated to take on Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets in the second night of a back-to-back set on Wednesday.

The Knicks, on the other hand, have kept their scorching streak going with this demolition job on Golden State. They will now be looking to make it nine in a row on Wednesday against the Toronto Raptors.