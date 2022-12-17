By Gerard Angelo Samillano · 2 min read

Derrick Rose is possibly the biggest what-if story in the NBA. The current New York Knicks point guard had a blistering start to his career in Chicago. He won Rookie of the Year, and then he was the youngest-ever MVP. Unfortunately, injuries derailed his career. That has led some to wonder about Derrick Rose’s Hall of Fame chances, and the guard responded to that after their win against the Bulls, per Paul Sullivan.

Derrick Rose: “Who wouldn’t want to make the Hall of Fame one day? But there are a couple (of) ways you could look at it. I’d be very grateful for that, but at the same time, can someone in here name a famous gladiator? In 200-300 years, nobody is going to care about what went on… The things I want to do after basketball I feel like are going to be bigger than what I do in basketball.”

Rose makes a great point: at the end of the day, this is just basketball. In the grand scheme of things, a Hall of Fame selection does not matter. The Knicks guard experienced the highest of highs and had many great interactions with teammates and fans. All of those are worth more than a Hall of Fame selection.

Still, it would be awesome if Derrick Rose was inducted into the Hall of Fame at some point. That’s probably unlikely, given the lack of accolades he had after his injury. But hey, there have been people with lesser careers than Rose that made it there. Who’s to say that the Knicks guard can’t make it that list.