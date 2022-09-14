Donovan Mitchell gets brutally honest on how close he was to Knicks trade

Before the Utah Jazz traded Donovan Mitchell to the Cleveland Cavaliers, everybody thought he was going to the New York Knicks. There were plenty of rumors linking him to his home state, and at the time, it looked like it was only a matter of when until he moves back home.

Mitchell, for his part, certainly felt that way as well. Speaking with Brian Windhorst of ESPN, the All-Star guard got real when asked how close he was to being a Knick.

“Very close. I won’t say more than that, but I know a little bit more than most… It didn’t happen and god has a plan for everything,” Mitchell shared.

For what it’s worth, Donovan Mitchell echoed the same sentiment in his introductory presser earlier in the day. He admitted he “thought for sure” he was “going back home,” only to see the Jazz send him to the Cavs instead.

The Knicks certainly had high hopes of landing Mitchell. They firmly believed he could be the key piece that would elevate them to contender status. Not to mention their belief that he would make them an even more alluring destination for other superstar talents.

Unfortunately, all their efforts went for naught, with the Jazz reportedly snubbing their last-ditch efforts to trade for Mitchell. Utah took Cleveland’s offer of Collin Sexton, Lauri Markkanen, Ochai Agbaji, three first-round picks and two pick swaps instead.

Perhaps the Knicks have no one to blame but themselves over missing out on Mitchell, but they can’t do anything about it now but move on instead.