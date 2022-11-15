Published November 15, 2022

By Jedd Pagaduan · 2 min read

Coming off a successful 2020-21 season where they made the postseason, the New York Knicks had high hopes entering the following season especially after they signed Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to bolster their backcourt. Fast forward to a year later, and Walker is out of the league, and Fournier has declined even further from last year’s struggles.

In fact, the 30-year old shooting guard, who signed a four-year, $73 million deal in 2021, has struggled so much that he has been demoted to the bench in recent weeks despite being the third-highest earner in the team at the moment. Through 13 games (seven starts), Fournier is posting career-lows in field-goal and three-point percentages en route to a measly 6.9 points, the lowest since his rookie season, in only 20 minutes per night.

However, it seems as if Evan Fournier is stuck in a paradox. Due to his struggles, head coach Tom Thibodeau has opted to roll with Cam Reddish in the starting lineup, but the French international has found it even more difficult to get into a scoring rhythm after seeing his minutes get yanked all over the place.

“The thing is when you only shoot three times a game… it adds up. And at the end of the season, you look at your percentage and it’s not good,” Fournier said, per the New York Post. “But it’s just hard to find a rhythm right now. I think not knowing the rotation, what’s coming your way… I have to do a better job of all that and just being in the moment, being ready for whatever.”

Fournier has cracked the 30-minute barrier just once this season, during the Knicks’ season opener. Over the past six games, Fournier has played in 14, 11, 12, 20, 12, and 20 minutes.

Nonetheless, Evan Fournier is trying to be a good soldier, as he hasn’t stirred up any drama behind the scenes by talking to Tom Thibodeau about his struggles. If a bench role is what helps the team win, Fournier said that he’ll gladly adjust to his present circumstances.

“No, there’s no reason for me to talk to him about that. It’s not about me. It’s about us, winning games. And yeah, I’m gonna try to do my best with what I have,” Fournier added.

There seems to be a regression to the mean due for Fournier, especially after taking into account his solid track record as a shooter and shot creator. Hopefully for Knicks fans, a Fournier revival happens soon.