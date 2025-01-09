On Wednesday evening, the New York Knicks ended their brief losing skid with a solid, if not dominant, home win over the Toronto Raptors. After missing the team's last game vs the Orlando Magic, Karl-Anthony Towns returned to the lineup against Toronto and filled up the stat sheet, scoring 27 points in the victory.

Despite the good things unfolding on the court, vibes were not so positive in the seats at Madison Square Garden, as just a few minutes into the contest, a brawl unfolded between two fans in attendance (per Stefan Bondy of the New York Post on X, formerly Twitter, via @maxmonth).

https://x.com/SbondyNBA/status/1877189296492306732

Thankfully for those seated around the two fans, things seemed to be broken up rather quickly, so everyone could turn their attention back to the game.

A bounce-back win for the Knicks

After an impressive winning streak came to an end in Oklahoma City against the Thunder, the Knicks quickly lost two more games in a row, first to the Chicago Bulls and then the Orlando Magic at home, to find themselves staring a potential four-game losing streak in the face when the Raptors came to town.

Thankfully for New York fans, that wasn't to be, as the team rebounded after an up-and-down first half to put the game away in the fourth quarter.

Towns and OG Anunoby both scored 27 points on the evening, while Josh Hart added 21 of his own.

The Knicks have faced questions in recent weeks over head coach Tom Thibodeau's heavy usage rate for his starters, and whether or not that's in the best interests of the team in the long term. The Knicks had to sacrifice some of their depth from a season ago to bring in both Towns and Mikal Bridges this past offseason, and that has been felt in the form of one of the weaker bench units in the league this year.

Getting Mitchell Robinson back (hopefully) sometime soon should help in that department, and the team has also seen continued improvement from Miles “Deuce” McBride as a supplementary scorer off the bench.

In any case, the Knicks will next take the court on Friday evening in a rematch against the Thunder, who recently saw their 15-game winning streak snapped by the Cleveland Cavaliers. That game is slated to tip off at 7:30 PM ET.