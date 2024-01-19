The Knicks' star lit up the scoreboard on Thursday night in a big win.

The New York Knicks won a 113-109 game against the Washington Wizards on Thursday night that included a monster performance from star guard Jalen Brunson.

Brunson recently called out his running mate Julius Randle in hilarious fashion. Knicks guard Josh Hart dropped a truth bomb on Brunson's absence after a loss to the Orlando Magic.

On Thursday night, Brunson channeled his sensational 2023 NBA Playoffs form en route to a 40-plus point night and a Knicks victory.

Brunson's Sensational Game vs. Wizards

Brunson's stat line included a 41-point mark along with solid marks in the rebounds and assists categories.

Brunson tonight: 41 PTS

8 REB

8 AST

11 FTM 1st Knick in nearly 40 years to reach those numbers in a game.https://t.co/7LVgHm1XLg — StatMuse (@statmuse) January 19, 2024

The Knicks found themselves neck-and-neck with the Wizards for much of the game, before scoring 40 in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

New York also got 19 points from recent trade addition OG Anunoby and 21 points from Randle, along with seven and eight rebounds, respectively, from each player.

The 1-2-3 punch of Brunson, Anunoby and Randle has inspired hopes of the Knicks making it further in the playoffs this season, as Coach Tom Thibodeau continues to cook up ways to get his newest star forward involved in the team's offense.

Knicks 2023 first round hero Mitchell Robinson did not play due to injury, but could return later in the season.

Knicks Set Up for Duel Vs. Raptors

The Knicks are scheduled to take on Anunoby's former team the Toronto Raptors on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. at Madison Square Garden.

For Anunoby, it will be a chance to prove that the Knicks are the best fit for his unique skillset, which has been hampered by injuries over the course of his otherwise stellar NBA career.