Published November 11, 2022

By David Yapkowitz · 2 min read

Derrick Rose has been in the NBA for 15 years now and at some point his minutes were going to give way to younger, possibly more productive players. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Daily News, Rose isn’t quite sure why his minutes have been reduced this season with New York Knicks, but it’s not something he’s losing sleep over.

“I’m letting everybody be, man,” Rose said. “The last guy he wants to hear from is the guy who has been in the league for 15 years going in and complaining and bitching. Just trying to give everybody the space.”

This season, Rose is averaging 12.7 minutes per game, a career-low. He’s putting up 6.0 points, 2.1 rebounds and 2.0 assists while shooting 38.2 percent from the field. He is shooting 35.5 percent from three-point range, however. The last time Rose shot this poorly from the field was during the 2013-14 season when he was coming off of his ACL injury that forced to him miss the entire 2012-13 season.

Derrick Rose was on his way to becoming one of the league’s superstars and a franchise player before suffering the devastating ACL injury in the first round of the 2012 playoffs. He has never been able to regain the form he had before the injury but he has continued to be a productive player. Just last season with the Knicks he put up 12 points and shot 44.5 percent from the field and 40.2 percent from three-point range in 24.5 minutes of play despite dealing with nagging injuries. Just two seasons ago he finished third in the Sixth Man of the Year voting.

With the addition of Jalen Brunson and continued emergence of Immanuel Quickley, it appears as if Rose has been pushed further down the depth chart.