The New York Knicks are looking to build off of last season's strong run. They finished with a top five record in the Eastern Conference and knocked off the higher seeded Cleveland Cavaliers in the first round of the playoffs. They ended up falling to the Miami Heat in the second round, but they laid a foundation for an upward trajectory. A big part of the Knicks strong season was the continued development of Immanuel Quickley. He had a solid third year in the league and is a big part of the Knicks future. Immanuel Quickley and the Knicks have an upcoming contract extension deadline and Quickley mentioned he's focused on basketball right now as per Stefan Bondy of The New York Post.

“That's where my faith comes in, Quickley said. “Really all up to God. I'm not going to lie, I've been fortunate to not even be worrying about it. It goes days, sometimes weeks, where I just forget about all that stuff. Unless somebody reminds me. So just coming in every day and trying to get better is my main focus.”

Bondy reported that ESPN's Bobby Marks believes Immanuel Quickley's projected contract extension could net him something similar to the Atlanta Hawks DeAndre Hunter who received a four year $85 million deal last year. Quickley and the Knicks have until Oct. 23 to come to an agreement on a contract extension. If they fail to do so, Quickley would hit restricted free agency following the 2023-24 NBA season.

Quickly has established himself as one of the top contenders for the Sixth Man of the Year Award.