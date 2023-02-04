New York Knicks star point guard Jalen Brunson missed Thursday’s game against the Heat due to a non-covid illness. Even without arguably their best player, the Knicks managed to beat the Heat (pun intended) on the road by a final score of 106-104 behind 30 points, eight rebounds, and four assists from wing RJ Barrett. Still, when Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, and the Los Angeles Clippers visit Madison Square Garden to play the Knicks on Saturday night, every Knicks fan will be dying to know: Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Clippers?

Jalen Brunson injury status vs. Clippers

The Knicks have Brunson listed as questionable for Saturday’s showdown, per a tweet from Underdog Fantasy’s NBA account. Ryan Arcidiacono (non-covid illness) is also questionable to play for New York, while big man Mitchell Robinson (right thumb surgery) will remain out.

Brunson, 26, is in his fifth year in the NBA and first as a member of the Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 22.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, 6.2 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.3 blocks per game across 49 appearances this season. Brunson is facilitating the ball at a high level thus far in 2022-23 — his current 6.2 assists average is the best of his career by a wide margin.

If Brunson cannot play Saturday, expect Evan Fournier to get rotation minutes as he did on Thursday for the first time in a week-plus. While there’s no denying Fournier’s three-point shooting prowess, his effort on the defensive end of the floor leaves a lot to be desired. But with regard to the question, Is Jalen Brunson playing tonight vs. the Clippers, the answer is maybe.