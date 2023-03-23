New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson put together a solid two-way performance in Wednesday’s contest against the Miami Heat. He scored 10 points — on 4-for-4 shooting from the field — grabbed eight rebounds, and blocked three shots in a game the Knicks went on to lose by a final score of 127-120. So when the Knicks visit the Amway Center on Thursday night to play Paolo Banchero, Franz Wagner, and the Orlando Magic, every Knicks fan under the sun will surely be dying to know: Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight vs. the Magic?

Mitchell Robinson injury status vs. Magic

The Knicks have Robinson listed as questionable for Thursday’s showdown due to a contused right knee, per the NBA’s official injury report. No other Knicks player is currently dealing with an injury.

Mitchell Robinson, 24, is in his fifth year in the NBA, all as a member of the storied Knicks franchise. He’s averaging 7.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, 0.8 assists, 0.9 steals, 1.6 blocks, and 0.6 turnovers per game across 52 appearances this season (51 starts).

The Florida native is rebounding the ball at a high level in the 2022-23 campaign — Robinson’s current 9.0 rebounds average is the best of his pro career.

Expect the Knicks to beat the Magic on the road on Thursday, regardless of if Robinson is in the lineup. After all, the Knicks have fared well away from home all season, as they own a 22-15 road record, the fifth-best in the entire league. But with regard to the question, Is Mitchell Robinson playing tonight vs. the Magic, the answer is maybe.