Mitchell Robinson‘s latest public disapproval of his usage with the New York Knicks was a bit sneakier than his previous outbursts. Nonetheless, it still has managed to catch the attention of the franchise’s faithful followers.

Following the club’s 127-120 loss to the Miami Heat Wednesday evening the big man was found active on social media, only this time, he wasn’t the one typing. Brought to light by the Twitter account KnicksMuse, Mitchell Robinson had liked a tweet slandering the way the Knicks utilize the starting pivot.

In the message, the user claimed that if Robinson were a member of another team like, say, the Dallas Mavericks of San Antonio Spurs, he’d be more of a focal point within the day-to-day offensive scheme.

Interesting liked tweet from Mitchell Robinson. pic.twitter.com/NwEFq7Lac0 — KnicksMuse (@KnicksMuse) March 23, 2023

Now, whether this would actually be the case in such a hypothetical scenario is truly anyone’s guess.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The fact of the matter is, this activity is rather alarming as it comes just days after Robinson publicly apologized for airing out his grievances on numerous occasions throughout the 2022-23 campaign.

After having signed a four-year, $60 million contract with the Knicks this past summer, it appears as though the 24-year-old has regressed in numerous statistical categories in comparison to last season.

Through 52 games played, Robinson is posting 7.4 points, 9.0 rebounds, and 1.6 blocks on 69.1% shooting from the field. Relative to 2021-22, his production has dropped in scoring, blocks, and shooting percentage.

Mitchell Robinson has also missed a combined 22 games on the year due to injury, with his latest ailment relegating him to the sidelines for five straight weeks.