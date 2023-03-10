There’s a little more than a month left in the 2022-23 NBA season, and things are getting tight in team and individual races. With that in mind, there’s no better time than now to re-evaluate the rookies from the 2022 NBA Draft class, and determine where they stand in the latest NBA Rookie Power Rankings.

Up to this point in the campaign, Orlando Magic forward Paolo Banchero has been the reigning leader in the clubhouse. With that said, there are other rookies who are finishing strong to perhaps give Banchero a run for his money. Could somebody else be crowned NBA Rookie of the Year? We’ll find out together, but the race is getting interesting.

Previous NBA Rookie Power Rankings: Feb. 17 | Feb. 2 | Jan. 2 | Nov. 30

Let’s take a look at the latest 2022-23 NBA Rookie Power Rankings, as the season enters the home stretch.

1. Paolo Banchero, Orlando Magic

Remember when it was reported the Orlando Magic would draft Jabari Smith Jr. (ultimately taken by the Houston Rockets) instead of Paolo Banchero? Apparently, the Magic knew who they were taking all-along, and they made the right choice.

Banchero is averaging 20 points, 6.6 rebounds and 3.6 assist per game this season, continuing to show the versatility he displayed during his days at Duke. His emergence and numbers are a main reason why the Magic have an outside chance at getting into the play-in tournament on the Eastern Conference side.

Making the playoffs would almost certainly clinch the Rookie of the Year award for Banchero. At the least, he leads a crew of young players that could be tough to deal with in future years. For now, Banchero can settle for the top spot in these power rankings.

2. Bennedict Mathurin, Indiana Pacers

Indiana Pacers shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin holds firm from the last edition of power rankings at the second spot. Even with the team adding Jordan Nwora, Mathurin is still a huge part of the rotation. He’s averaging 16.9 points, 4.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest.

Make no mistake about it. The man drafted out of Arizona is on the court to get buckets, and if the Pacers want a chance to compete for a playoff spot, they’ll need him to stay healthy and continue to do just that. There can never be enough help to surround Tyrese Haliburton with.

If Mathurin does continue the scoring barrage, could the ROY come to Indianapolis? While it might be hard to catch Banchero, that could be a compelling case for someone to make in his favor.

3. Jalen Williams, Oklahoma City Thunder

Here’s where we have a shake-up in the power rankings. Oklahoma City Thunder forward Jalen Williams moves from fifth in the last edition, to third this time around. After struggling to find his way at the beginning of the season, Williams has been electric for the Thunder since the calendar switched to 2023.

Overall, he’s averaging 13.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Those numbers are good on the surface, but Williams has been on a tear since the All-Star break. He’s averaging 21.3 points and shooting 50 percent from three-point range.

The Thunder are in the mix for a Western Conference play-in spot, and they’ll need the increase in production to continue if they want to get in. Working from fifth to third in the power rankings is a good start.

4. Walker Kessler, Utah Jazz

While a lot of love gets shown to Utah Jazz All-Star forward Lauri Markkanen (and rightfully so), Walker Kessler has combined with Markkanen to form a tough, rugged frontline. Because of this, Kessler holds on to the fourth spot in the rankings.

Looking at his numbers, they’re probably not the most impressive. Kessler is averaging 8.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game, but it’s on the defensive end where he’s making the most impact. The 2.3 blocks per contest speaks for itself.

With Kessler locking down the middle, other Jazz players, including Markkanen, are free to do damage from other spots on the court. That’s not bad for the 22nd pick in last year’s draft.

5. Jaden Ivey, Detroit Pistons

Rounding out the top-5 was difficult because there were a few directions this could have went. The decision was made to go with Detroit Pistons point guard Jaden Ivey for the fifth spot. Yes, it’s understood the Pistons are last in the Eastern Conference, but that doesn’t take away from the bright spot Ivey has been in an otherwise dark season.

Ivey is averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 4.9 assists in his rookie season. Considering he’s doing this without the services of backcourt mate Cade Cunningham makes this more impressive.

With Detroit entering the lottery for the third straight year, Ivey has become a cornerstone in what the team wants to build for the future. Nothing like a bunch of growing pains to keep the learning curve going.