The New York Knicks are up 3-1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the First Round of the 2023 NBA Playoffs with a chance to close out the series in Game 5.

Quentin Grimes is on the injury report alongside Jericho Sims, with Grimes listed as questionable while Sims is listed as out. Grimes is dealing with a right shoulder contusion, while Sims has a sore right shoulder. Grimes has started in all three games he’s played in this series against the Cavs but has made a minimal impact offensively, going 2-11 from the field and 1-9 from 3-point range in that time.

The question is this though: Is Quenton Grimes playing tonight vs. the Cavs?

Quentin Grimes injury status vs. Cavs

Given Quentin Grimes is questionable on the injury report, his game-time status might be known closer to tip-off, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET. Grimes, though having a slow start on the offensive end, has still played strong on defense with three steals and a pair of blocks in 62 total minutes.

Furthermore, this will be a big-time matchup between the Knicks and the Cavs, simply because it’s a potential elimination game for Cleveland. A team that’s impressed behind the relatively surprising play of Jalen Brunson and All-Star forward Julius Randle. However, with Randle still hobbled from an ankle injury he suffered prior to the postseason, the Knicks have leaned increasingly on Brunson and fellow fan favorite RJ Barrett.

That said, if Grimes can return and play tough defense against the Cavs star backcourt, then they certainly stand an even better chance of defeating Cleveland. Especially as Grimes will likely return to form as a shooter sooner rather than later, as he shot 38.6 percent from 3-point range in the 2022-23 regular season and shoots 38.4 percent from deep for his career.

Unfortunately for Knicks fans, Grimes has now been downgraded to out, per Knicks beat reporter Fred Katz of The Athletic.

So, when it comes to the question of if Quentin Grimes is playing tonight vs. the Cavs, the answer is no.