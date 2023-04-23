The New York Knicks find themselves up 2-1 in their quarterfinals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers and, Sunday afternoon, they’ll be looking to extend this series lead in front of what is presumed to be a packed home crowd at Madison Square Garden. Though their main stars Julius Randle, Jalen Brunson, and RJ Barrett all look to be coming into the contest good to go, the availability of sophomore guard Quentin Grimes appears to be up in the air. With this, the question on every Knicks fan’s mind: Is Quentin Grimes playing tonight vs. the Cavaliers?

*Watch NBA games LIVE with fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Quentin Grimes injury status vs. Cavaliers

Though Quentin Grimes has been rather inefficient from an offensive standpoint throughout his first NBA postseason thus far, his impact on the defensive end of the floor has still proven to be vital to New York’s game plan.

Live and breathe the NBA? 🚨 Get viral NBA graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Unfortunately, the Knicks will be forced to try and pull out their third win of the series without the second-year pro’s contributions in tow, as he has been ruled out for Game 4 with a right shoulder contusion, as per the league’s official injury report.

The ailment was sustained during Friday’s Game 3, though a cause has yet to be established.

Through three games played, the 22-year-old is posting lowly per-game averages of just 3.7 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.0 assists all while shooting 18.2% from the floor and 11.1% from deep.

So, when it comes to the question of whether or not Quentin Grimes will be playing tonight vs. the Cavaliers, the answer is a resounding no.