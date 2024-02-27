The 2024 Slam Dunk Contest concluded with Mac McClung taking the win over Jaylen Brown in the final round. Sealing his victory with a reverse dunk over NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal, McClung has now won his second Dunk Contest in a row. Still, with what's trending over the internet now, fans are left to wonder what would have happened if Jacob Toppin somehow made the final round of the contest.
In a video being shared all over X (Twitter), Toppin is seen practicing a dunk that he supposedly reserved for the final round (assuming he made it). The dunk in question, dubbed the “Two-hand lost and found dunk,” is much better witnessed through a video than described, so please watch the amazing feat below. (clip via Chuck Millan)
Unfortunately for the New York Knicks forward, he would not advance to the finale. Despite a reverse dunk over his brother, Obi Toppin, and a 360 between-the-legs finish, Jacob Toppin wasn't given an opportunity to showcase his hidden weapon to the world.
As the recent video started trending, many fans lamented Toppin's early exit.
A former Kentucky Wildcat, the younger Toppin went undrafted in 2023, resulting in a two-way contract with the Knicks. Then, just last week, the team granted the high-flying forward a 10-day contract, fresh off his Dunk Contest appearance.
Throughout the season, Toppin has played in seven NBA games. During New York's Valentine's Day outing against the Orlando Magic, the 23-year-old scored 11 points and grabbed four rebounds. Spending the majority of the season in the G-League, Jacob Toppin averaged 17.9 points and 7.7 rebounds for the Westchester Knicks.
Now, with an NBA roster spot, the younger Toppin has a chance to follow his brother and become a key role player for New York.