The Miami Dolphins feel like an aimless team during the 2025 season. Miami is 2-6 heading into Week 9 and look like a team destined to enter a rebuild soon. But they do not seem willing to give up on the 2025 season based on recent reporting.

Dolphins edge rusher Matthew Judon has received plenty of trade buzz ahead of the deadline.

“While the Dolphins might not be moving a bunch of players at the deadline, they are open to trading pass rusher Matthew Judon,” ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Thursday. “He's the name I keep hearing when it comes to their rushers.”

NFL fans often get excited about big names getting moved at the deadline. But realistically, most teams only move veteran players who they won't miss that much.

Miami has the same attitude, as they don't seem willing to part with their younger edge rushers.

“Teams say Jaelan Phillips has the most value of Miami's edge rushers, but there's not much buzz that Miami is motivated to move him so far,” Fowler added.

Judon also makes a ton of sense for Miami to trade because he's been a non-factor in 2025. He only has five total tackles on the season.

He may not be the same player who had 15.5 sacks in 2022, but Judon is still a useful player on any NFL defense.

It will be interesting to see where Judon lands if the Dolphins decide to trade him.

Dolphins not looking to “punt” on season despite 2-6 start

Article Continues Below

For whatever reason, the Dolphins are determined not to give up on the 2025 campaign.

“Overall, Miami is not punting on the 2025 season and will treat the trade deadline as such, from what I was told,” Fowler wrote. “The Dolphins won't shut down a good deal but are not shopping a litany of key players.”

The Dolphins have already suffered several serious injuries this season. Miami's secondary is a shell of its former self and superstar Tyreek Hill is out for the year and even mulling retirement.

It is great to see that head coach Mike McDaniel still has his team motivated. But it still feels like Miami is slightly delusional about being able to turn their season around.

Perhaps the attitude around Miami could change with another win this weekend.

Next up for the Dolphins is a Week 9 matchup against the Ravens.