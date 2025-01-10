The New York Knicks have one of the most elite point guards in the league, Jalen Brunson. With his skill triumphing on the court, there's plenty of work behind the scenes. Late-night gym sessions, strict training regimens, and dieting are only some elements that must be intricately managed.

However, Brunson reiterated this sentiment on the Roommates Show with Brunson, and fellow teammate, Josh Hart. The Knicks point guard explained the minute details of being an elite player.

“The mental aspect of it is because everyone’s thinking, ‘You guys gotta get in the gym. You guys need to work on this,'” Brunson said. “I’m in the gym every single day. I’m in the gym twice a day sometimes.”

Hard work pays off, and it was that way for New York's top guard. Brunson made Knicks history with a 55-point masterpiece, in a win over the Washington Wizards. That was only a glimpse of the work that goes in. Also, he's changed his role a bit this season, thanks to a new addition: Karl-Anthony Towns.

Jalen Brunson's mental aspect has the Knicks rolling

Roles change consistently throughout the NBA. For Brunson, he went from being the primary scorer to being a primary facilitator. As evidence by that 55-point performance, he can score at a high level. However, the team is asking Brunson to set the table for his teammates.

Anthony Towns is a generational big that Brunson hasn't played with before. There's also learning the dynamics of the big man's game. Where does he like the ball? How will the pick-and-roll work? When will Brunson know when Anthony Towns is in a rhythm?

These are only some of the questions that the point guard has to answer. That's also not mentioning when the Knicks acquired Mikal Bridges in the summer. Although the two played together at Villanova, Bridges's role has changed dramatically. He went from being a three-and-d player to a legitimate two-way player who can score at all three levels.

Going back to Brunson, he's having another fantastic year. He's averaging 25 points, a career-high 7.6 assists, and three rebounds per game. Also, his durability has been impressive, playing in 37 games this season. Nonetheless, he's excelling in his role despite a flurry of changes in only one offseason.

He'll continue to put the work in and take his game to new levels. The former second-round pick has a chip on his shoulder. Still, his unwavering confidence will be crucial for his teammates, and the team as a whole. A stacked Eastern Conference makes matters more difficult, but not one that Brunson isn't willing to work for.