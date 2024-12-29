On Saturday evening, the New York Knicks picked up an overtime road win over the Washington Wizards thanks to a 55-point outburst from Jalen Brunson, including a game-tying basket from the point guard to send the game into the extra frame. While he's had more help from his improved supporting cast this year, the game was a reminder of just what a talent Brunson is, and how he is capable of carrying this team to wins if needed.

With the performance, the Knicks as a team made a bit of NBA history by becoming the first squad ever to have had four different players score 40 or more points, per the team account on X. Those four players would be Brunson, Karl-Anthony Towns, OG Anunoby, and Mikal Bridges, who eclipsed the 40-point plateau in a thrilling Christmas Day win over the San Antonio Spurs.

The milestone is a testament to the Knicks' depth, which they paid heavily for this offseason with a slew of hefty contracts and high-stakes trades that made it clear they are all in on competing for a championship in 2024-25.

An epic performance

While needing a 55-piece from Jalen Brunson to defeat a Washington Wizards squad playing without its two best players–Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma–doesn't necessarily constitute a “feel good” win for the Knicks, they will take victories however they will get them, especially on the road.

The Knicks were trailing throughout the contest on Saturday thanks to some hot shooting from the Wizards, but Brunson–who had just 13 points at halftime–was able to make just enough plays down the stretch of regulation to send the game into overtime, and he was essentially the entire Knicks offense from there.

The Knicks haven't lost in over two weeks and now sit comfortably in third place in the Eastern Conference behind only the Cleveland Cavaliers and Boston Celtics.

New York is finally beginning to show the fully realized vision that the front office had this offseason when they resigned OG Anunoby and traded for Bridges and Towns, looking the part of a versatile, switchable team who can defeat opponents in a variety of ways.

The Knicks will now stay in the nation's capitol over the weekend before taking the court for a rematch against the Wizards on Monday evening. That game is slated to tip off at 7:00 PM ET.