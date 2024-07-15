In a notable and somewhat surprising move, New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson has taken a substantial pay cut in his recent contract extension, leaving tens of millions on the table.

This decision, analyzed in-depth by NBA insider Brian Windhorst on the Hoop Collective podcast, highlights the risks and potential lessons for Brunson as he navigates his career in the high-stakes world of professional basketball.

Jalen Brunson re-signed with the Knicks for a four-year, $156.5 million contract. While this figure is impressive, it pales in comparison to what he could have earned had he waited until next offseason. According to projections, Brunson might have signed a five-year, $269.1 million max deal, leaving approximately $113 million on the table.

This stark contrast raises questions about Brunson’s motivations and the broader implications for his career and the Knicks.

Windhorst emphasized that Brunson’s decision reflects a deep trust in the Knicks organization.

“Jalen is doing this because he trusts the Knicks, and because he wants to be in New York and all those things, but it is still a huge outlier in the history of contracts,” Windhorst stated. This trust places significant responsibility on the Knicks to ensure that Brunson’s financial sacrifice translates into tangible success on the court.

The decision to accept a lower salary is fraught with risks. Windhorst noted the challenges Brunson might face in trying to recoup the lost income.

“Earning this back like psychically he can. He can say winning is worth whatever and you know I’ve learned years ago never to count players’ money, I’ll bet Jalen will be hearing from a lot of people in his life, and people who come up alongside him,” he said. This sentiment underscores the uncertainty and potential financial consequences of Brunson's decision.

One of the unique aspects of playing for the Knicks, as Windhorst pointed out, is the intrinsic value of being a star in New York.

“We have talked repeatedly over the years about how there’s an intrinsic value to being a star on the Knicks, that if you are a star on the Knicks you reap the rewards for the rest of your lifetime,” Windhorst explained.

He compared Brunson's situation to that of Carmelo Anthony, who maximized his earnings with the Knicks and is still regarded as an all-time great for the franchise. This intrinsic value, while significant, is being tested with Brunson's substantial financial sacrifice.

Long-Term Financial Implications

Brunson’s current contract runs through the 2028-29 season, at which point he will be 33 years old. This timing is critical, as Windhorst highlighted the challenges an aging, undersized guard might face in securing another lucrative deal.

“Are the Knicks or any other team going to be offering another huge deal to an undersized 33-year-old?” Windhorst asked, pointing out the potential financial limitations Brunson might encounter at the end of this contract.

Windhorst offered a broader lesson from his years of covering the NBA:

“One of the things about the NBA, one of the lessons learned is you know when the sun shines you’ve got to take the money, and no matter how much it is, it could be more. This could be your one opportunity.” This wisdom suggests that Brunson’s choice to forego immediate financial gain is an anomaly in the league, where maximizing earnings is typically the norm.

The Knicks’ responsibility to Brunson

With Brunson’s financial sacrifice, the Knicks now bear a heightened responsibility to build a competitive team around him.

“The Knicks really now have a responsibility to Jalen, not that they didn’t already, but now they have a responsibility to Jalen to really keep the gas down and make that sacrifice financially worth it,” Windhorst emphasized. This means leveraging the financial flexibility Brunson has provided to strengthen the roster and pursue championship aspirations.

Brunson’s decision also sets a precedent for other Knicks players, who might be expected to make similar sacrifices to keep the team’s core intact. Windhorst mentioned the hope that other Knicks, such as Mikal Bridges, align with Brunson’s mindset to maintain team cohesion and competitiveness. Additionally, the Knicks recently re-signed OG Anunoby to a five-year, $212 million deal, showing their commitment to building a strong supporting cast around Brunson.