If New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson had reached out to grab the extended hand of Golden State Warriors point guard and future Hall of Famer Chris Paul after a hard foul, there would have been a number of overstated social media posts. Some people would label it as a “passing of the torch moment” between two men who have been in each other's lives for over a decade.
Instead, Brunson rebuffed Paul's offer, producing a different type of overreactions from the public. To be fair, those who do not know about the history between the two players understandably assumed there was some animosity following the unusual exchange. Moreover, this came directly after Paul caught his opponent in the face with a shoulder.
The 2024 All-Star did not shrug off No. 3 out of malice, however. He was just putting his teammates first.
Knicks' Jalen Brunson is loyal to the name on the front of the jersey
“I got the utmost respect for Chris,” Brunson told Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, via ClutchPoints. “I've known him since high school…But during the game, if I get knocked down, I prefer my teammates to help me up no matter what the situation is. He came to pick me up, [and] I was like, ‘I can’t right now.'”
While some people might find it silly for Jalen Brunson to put on a battle face despite his relationship with Chris Paul, there are certain responsibilities that come with being a leader. That includes maintaining a show of unity among the rest of the Knicks players, the men who endure the grueling ups and downs of an NBA season together.
Unfortunately for New York, there have been plenty of downs lately. Brunson's 27 points were not enough to overcome the visiting Warriors, who earned a 110-99 win on the strength of Jonathan Kuminga and Stephen Curry. The Knicks have now lost six of their last eight home games and are barely holding onto fourth place in the East.
With Julius Randle and OG Anunoby still recovering from injuries, a substantial burden is on Brunson to keep this group afloat. If that means sending a tough message to his friend during the heat of competition, then so be it. Paul himself surely understands what it takes to maintain a gladiator's mindset when on the court.