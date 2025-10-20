Even a giant flashlight would have trouble finding a bright spot for the Miami Dolphins after their embarrassing loss to the Cleveland Browns, 32-6, at Huntington Bank Field on Sunday.

The Dolphins suffered their third straight loss and fell to 1-5, including 0-4 on the road.

Tua Tagovailoa had a dismal showing, registering a career-worst 24.1 passer rating. He threw three interceptions for the second straight game. Their measly score came from Riley Patterson's pair of field goals in the second quarter.

Despite the tough blowout, Bradley Chubb remained defiant, expressing cautious optimism ahead of their next assignments.

“It's easy to blame and point fingers. But we have to dig deep and find a way to turn this thing around,” said Chubb, as quoted by Dolphins reporter Joe Schad.

The 29-year-old linebacker also acknowledged that they shot themselves in the foot, stressing that they weren't disciplined enough against the Browns, as reported by ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques.

The Dolphins were whistled for 11 penalties, losing 103 total yards in the process. They also committed four turnovers.

Chubb, however, may find himself in a better position in the coming days as he's rumored to be on the trading block. Multiple reports have stated that Chubb is drawing interest from several teams, and he could land on a legit contender looking to add more experience to its defensive unit.

While the two-time Pro Bowler has played well after missing the entirety of last season due to an ACL injury, Miami is expected to use Chubb as a bargaining chip instead of keeping him as a long-term cog, given his age. He is set to receive over $30 million next year.

At this point, it would take a miracle for the Dolphins to advance to the playoffs. Chubb has remained professional amid their lowly campaign, but this could be a rare instance where being on the trading block could be a blessing in disguise.