The New York Knicks are sporting a slightly different look through their first three preseason games. Despite advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals last year, the Knicks have employed a noticeably more free flowing offensive system. They appear to pass the ball more willingly. And transition looks to be an increased focal point. Much of these changes can be credited to new head coach Mike Brown, who hopes to increase his team's attempts from beyond the arc and push the pace.

So, it's fair to assume that the Knicks will likely look more fluid on the offensive end of the floor. But which players will surpass us the most?

Mikal Bridges appears primed for a successful season

Mikal Bridges had a relatively rocky first season with the Knicks, which is best encapsulated by his shooting struggles early last year. Granted, he averaged 17.6 points per game. But he struggled more often than he's used to. Thus, when Bridges told the media he can do “a lot more” in his sophomore season in New York, he means it. And for what it's worth, coach Brown believes that Bridges can do more, too.

“When you look at him — and we’re trying to play fast — you know he can be, if not the best runner in the NBA, at least in the top three,” Brown told the media earlier this week after practice. “I mean, he can get out and go. He’s got long strides. Everything’s real fluid. He’s long. And now when he does do that, it puts a lot of pressure on our opponents because he’s getting to the corner, he can shoot the three and so he’s gonna flatten the defense, or he’s [cutting to the basket] and attacking and finishing at the rim before the defense can even think twice about it.”

Much of Bridges upside under Brown has to do with the new coach's offensive philosophy. Brown believes in keeping the ball and his players moving. And that suits Bridges, who set the NBA's record for most miles run in a season in 2024-25 (285.8).

Mikal Bridges just rewrote NBA endurance history 👀 The 2024–25 season crowned a new kind of ironman. Mikal Bridges ran 285.8 total miles, regular season through playoffs, and that’s the most ever tracked by the NBA since introducing speed & distance data in 2013. That’s 10.9… pic.twitter.com/ueL7Eji167 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 13, 2025

Bridges could benefit from Brown's insistence on playing faster and looking for streakers and cutters. And it appears to have already changed his demeanor. While three pre-season games is a very small sample size, Bridges has looked more comfortable so far this October. Hopefully that persists.

Josh Hart's role will probably change, too

While the team's entire bench will probably flourish under Brown, Josh Hart specifically could have an even bigger role this season — regardless if he starts or not. Hart has been out of action with an injury and/or illness since tweaking his back in the team's first preseason game against the Philadelphia 76ers. And he played with the team's reserves in that game.

However, Hart could be set for a big season for the same reason that Bridges is likely to prosper, a faster pace. Hart's biggest weapon is how well he corrals rebounds and pushes the pace. Last season, Hart was often the only Knick in the front court on fast breaks. And he was often times met by numerous defenders.

While Hart is an incredibly skilled finisher, he can't consistently finish over or through three or more defenders. But it looks like he'll have company in transition this season.

“We have to play faster, and we can play faster,” Brown recently told the media.

That preference for speed means Hart should have teammates to spread the floor in transition, which will help him and the rest of the Knicks.

But Hart's statistical output may drop. After all, he posted a career-best season in 2024-25, averaging 13.6 points, 9.6 rebounds, and 5.9 assists per game. But while his season may look like a small regression, his impact could be more profound since he'll probably be leading the reserves. And that could result in more well-rounded team with a more productive bench, something the Knicks needed desperately last season.

The Knicks look ready to get to work. And they sound excited about the changes Brown has implemented. However, for the changes to be worth it, they must translate to an NBA Finals appearance. And a more efficient Bridges and a better utilized Hart will only help in that pursuit.