Amidst all the rumors surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo being traded, the Knicks are being considered an option. Imagine the thought of Giannis playing alongside Karl-Anthony Towns, Miles Bridges, and Josh Hart.

However, if the Knicks were to pursue that, they would have to give something up. But, the Knicks appear to draw the line when it comes to Jalen Brunson, per Sam Amick of The Athletic. According to Amick, Brunson is “untouchable” in these discussions.

Nevertheless, Towns, Mitchell Robinson, and OG Anunoby could be included in a possible trade package. However, with that comes less certainty that Giannis' presence on the Knicks will lead them to a championship.

Plus, the Knicks have a disproportionate amount of guards and centers on their roster, which can create a logjam.

The defending champion OKC Thunder and the Indiana Pacers advanced far by utilizing their collective depth, rather than relying on an individual player or overutilizing one position.

Recently, New York coach Mike Brown said he isn't focused on acquiring Giannis, but rather wants everyone to focus on the group he has now. New York is looking to build off their last season in which it made it to the Eastern Conference Finals.

Ultimately, they were eliminated by the Pacers.

The Knicks need Jalen Brunson

If Brunson were to be traded away, the Knicks would lose not only the leader of their offense, but a huge part of their identity.

In tradition of the great Knicks players, Brunson rises to the occasion. Among those others who proceeded him include Willis Reed, Walt Frazier, Patrick Ewing, and John Starks. Additionally, Brunson can score from virtually all spots on the floor, and can do wonders in crowded spaces.

Under Mike Brown, Brunson is expected to do more while playing off the ball, while also getting the chance to score easy buckets. Plus, the hope is for Brunson to do more in terms of getting his teammates involved.

Nevertheless, he is a huge piece of the puzzle. Without him there, it wouldn't be complete.